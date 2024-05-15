The Simpsons Fans Shocked By Mr. Burns' Voice In The New Season: 'Genuinely Awful!'

Fans of The Simpsons have been taken aback by the new voice of Mr. Burns in the latest season of the long-running FOX series. Many have questioned, "why does Mr. Burns' voice sound different?" Having aired for over three decades, many of the original voice actors are now much older than when the show first began.
Mr. Burns was initially voiced by the late Christopher Collins. The role was later assumed by Harry Shearer, who also voices several other characters, including Principal Skinner, Kent Brockman, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders, and Reverend Lovejoy, among others.
Shearer, now 80 years old, continues to voice characters in the 35th season of The Simpsons. However, a clip from the latest episode has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
Fans have expressed that Mr. Burns sounds drastically different from how he used to, prompting many to take to social media to urge Fox to "let the show rest in peace."
"Burns’ voice is just brutal, man. Let these people retire in peace," one fan commented.
Another added, "I was not prepared for how bad this would be, it sounds like a fan dub," while a third remarked, "OMG, this is genuinely awful!"
It's easy to see why Shearer hasn't stepped down from the role, given that he earns an impressive $300,000 per episode.
Last year, fans speculated that the show might have predicted the disappearance of the OceanGate submersible, which was exploring the Titanic ruins.
Throughout its run, the animated series has eerily foreshadowed several real-life events, such as Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Last month, it was revealed that Larry the Barfly, a character on The Simpsons for 35 years, is no more. Larry first appeared in the show's debut episode, the Christmas-themed "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire," in 1989.
In a recent episode titled "Cremains of the Day," it was disclosed that Larry had died. Homer, Moe, and fellow barflies Lenny and Carl embarked on a road trip to scatter his ashes.