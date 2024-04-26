Fans of ‘The Simpsons’ were in for a shocking surprise when they tuned into this satirical animated show recently. After successfully being a part of the show for 35 seasons, the makers decided to kill Larry the Barfly officially. His death shocked fans and they took to social media to express their disappointment. In a recent interview, Tim Long - one of the co-executive producers of ‘The Simpsons’ – addressed the matter.
In a conversation with TMZ, Tim Long explained why the makers decided to kill Larry Dalrymple. He said that he wanted his loss to be felt by the fans of the show even though he always had limited screen time. He talked about the significance of a character’s death in the show because characters are not killed frequently in this animated show.
Advertisement
Long said that even minor roles hold weight in Springfield. He humorously contrasts this with the indifference ‘The Flintstones’ fans might feel when The Great Gazoo is killed. He acknowledged the sadness fans feel about Larry's death and its emotional impact on them. He talked about how this was a reminder of how beloved the show is. However, he also asked fans not to overreact as they did not kill a major character like Barney or Moe.
In the recent Season 35 Episode 15 titled ‘Cremains of the Day,’ Larry met his demise. This episode marked the first time his full name, Larry Dalrymple, was revealed to the audience. Marge asks Homer to attend Larry's funeral where they discover that despite knowing him for 35 years, they never really knew him. Homer, Moe, Carl, and Lenny set off on a road trip to scatter Larry's ashes as they are overwhelmed by guilt.