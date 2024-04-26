Long said that even minor roles hold weight in Springfield. He humorously contrasts this with the indifference ‘The Flintstones’ fans might feel when The Great Gazoo is killed. He acknowledged the sadness fans feel about Larry's death and its emotional impact on them. He talked about how this was a reminder of how beloved the show is. However, he also asked fans not to overreact as they did not kill a major character like Barney or Moe.