As the latest episode started airing, people were in for a shock. In Season 35 Episode 15, the makers of the show killed Larry. His name, Larry Dalrymple, was revealed for the first time in this episode. Marge urges Homer to Larry’s funeral. During the service, Larry's mother requests stories from his friends which reveals that Homer and his friends at Moe's Tavern never truly knew him. Feeling guilty, Homer, Moe, Carl, and Lenny embark on a road trip to scatter Larry's ashes as a gesture of friendship. Larry was a part of the show for 35 years.