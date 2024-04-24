With 35 seasons, ‘The Simpsons’ is one of the most loved animated comedy series on television. The satirical show made headlines when one of the showrunners posted a cryptic message on his social media. His post has got fans talking and the anticipation around the new episode has skyrocketed unlike before. As the latest episode aired on television, fans were shocked to see one of the most loved characters being killed by the makers.
Earlier, this week Matt Selman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a cryptic message. The showrunner shared a picture of four characters on his post and wrote, “WHO WILL DIE THIS SUNDAY ON @THESIMPSONS?” The characters included Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson, Marge Simpson, and Larry the Moe's Tavern barfly. The post got people talking.
As the latest episode started airing, people were in for a shock. In Season 35 Episode 15, the makers of the show killed Larry. His name, Larry Dalrymple, was revealed for the first time in this episode. Marge urges Homer to Larry’s funeral. During the service, Larry's mother requests stories from his friends which reveals that Homer and his friends at Moe's Tavern never truly knew him. Feeling guilty, Homer, Moe, Carl, and Lenny embark on a road trip to scatter Larry's ashes as a gesture of friendship. Larry was a part of the show for 35 years.
The news has left fans in a state of shock. Fans took to social media to express their feelings. Reacting to this news, one fan said, “Really enjoyed last night's Simpsons episode. But I couldn't stop wondering why there was no mention of Larry's best friend, Sam.” A second fan wrote, “Larry from the Simpsons is dead!” A third fan commented, “I can’t believe they killed off Larry Dalrymple on The Simpsons last night.”
Larry appeared on the first episode of ‘The Simpsons.’ Since then, he has been a fan favourite.