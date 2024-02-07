Watch: Simpsons Predicted $3,500 Apple Vision Pro 8 Years Before Its Release!

"The Simpsons" have predicted yet another event. This time, the Matt Groening-created animated comedy is credited with predicting the emergence of the Vision Pro, Apple's highly anticipated virtual reality headset that is currently making waves in the tech sphere. The viewers of the series are baffled at the uncanny prophecy, but not really surprised, looking at the prediction history of the world's most foresighted cartoon.
Over its more than thirty-year run, the iconic series has made a number of astonishing predictions, some of which became a reality last year, such as the Titanic submarine disaster, the Barbie frenzy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the arrest of Donald Trump. His presidency was also one of the most astonishing predictions in the previous years.
“The Simpson predicted the future .. Yet again,” gushed one X user describing the cartoon's alleged foresight of the new tech, which was released in Apple stores last Friday.
For those unfamiliar with them, these devices, reminiscent of "Black Mirror," seamlessly blend digital content with the real world, allowing users to interact with the system through various physical inputs like motion gestures, eye tracking, and speech recognition. It enables users to immerse themselves in a variety of hyperrealistic VR experiences, such as attending an Alicia Keys concert or encountering a charging rhino up close.
Chief Executive Tim Cook recently referred to the headset as ‘the most advanced personal electronics device ever’.
Even with their hefty price tag of $3,500, Apple quickly sold out its initial inventory of these devices, as customers purchased approximately 200,000 units within just 10 days.
The official release of the Vision Pro may have been a recent event, but its creation was supposedly foretold by the ever-prophetic "Simpsons" as far back as in 2016.
In the prescient episode from 2016, titled "Friends and Family," Mr. Burns recruits Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to serve as his virtual reality family, testing a new headset that remarkably resembles the Vision Pro.
Later, he introduces the device to the public of the fictional town of 'Springfield', and chaos ensues: A sequence depicts different Simpsons characters wearing the conspicuous headset, stumbling into lampposts, and tumbling into manholes.
As X users observed, these scenes bore an uncanny resemblance to somewhat dystopian photos and videos of individuals wearing Vision Pros in public.
Among these instances were a tech enthusiast wearing the noticeable goggles inside a New York City subway car, and another individual donning the Apple Pro headset while strolling down a street in San Jose, California, seemingly interacting with unseen objects, appearing somewhat crazy to onlookers.
There are also videos of individuals wearing the headset in other locations, including a gym, a shopping center, and even while exiting a restroom.
“Simpsons nailed how ridiculous people look wearing the Apple Vision,” exclaimed an X user.
Adan Fucci exclaimed on X, ‘Get ready to have your mind blown! The Simpsons once again proved they are the Nostradamus of the 21st century by predicting the Apple Vision Pro. The future is now, folks!’
‘Wait, did The Simpsons predict the future again? In this 2016 episode, they showed the Apple Vision Pro, which was released in 2024. How long until we all have one of these futuristic devices,’ user eulah.btc posted.
Dr. Daze raised the question, ‘Did they or did Apple use the Simpsons as an inspiration?’
Simultaneously, numerous individuals suggested that Apple might have drawn creative inspiration from The Simpsons.
The "Simpsons" is undeniably a vision-ary series like no other.
In an interesting occurence, both consumers and insiders within the Apple industry have voiced concerns about the device's bulkiness, especially given its utilization of the purported “world’s first spatial operating system” VisionOS.
In anticipation of the Vision Pro's launch, a senior employee at Apple's flagship store in Manhattan remarked that he found the device "a little heavy," adding that it was beyond his budget.