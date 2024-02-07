Watch: Simpsons Predicted $3,500 Apple Vision Pro 8 Years Before Its Release!

In the prescient episode from 2016, titled "Friends and Family," Mr. Burns recruits Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to serve as his virtual reality family, testing a new headset that remarkably resembles the Vision Pro.

Later, he introduces the device to the public of the fictional town of 'Springfield', and chaos ensues: A sequence depicts different Simpsons characters wearing the conspicuous headset, stumbling into lampposts, and tumbling into manholes.