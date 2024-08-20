United States

Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel

PepsiCo is launching a special pack of "Zero Gravity" Doritos designed to be eaten in space, allowing astronauts to snack amongst the stars.

Cool Ranch Doritos Zero Gravity
Cool Ranch Doritos Photo: Doritos
info_icon

Doritos is going where no snack has gone before, as PepsiCo announces the launch of its specially designed "Zero Gravity" Doritos, intended for consumption in space. This innovative snack is set to make its debut on SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, allowing astronauts to enjoy Cool Ranch Doritos while floating amongst the stars.
Representative image - Pinterest
Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest

BY Outlook International Desk

“The limitless possibilities of space inspired us to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. “This mission is a testament to our commitment to delivering bold experiences and flavors, even in the most unexpected places.”

The Cool Ranch Zero Gravity Doritos feature several unique modifications for space travel. Instead of the traditional powdered seasoning, the chips are coated with an oil-based layer to prevent the familiar dust from floating around the spacecraft. The chips are produced in a mini size to reduce the risk of small particles breaking off and contributing to space debris.

The chips will be packaged in space-safe tin containers, making them ideal for zero-gravity environments. The inaugural tasting of these space-ready snacks will occur aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft later this month, as part of the Polaris Dawn mission. This mission will not only see private astronauts conducting the first commercial spacewalk but will also reach a space altitude not achieved by human spaceflight in over 50 years.

The astronauts on this mission will be the first to sample Doritos in space, potentially setting a new standard for interstellar snacks. In addition to providing a cosmic snack experience, Doritos is contributing $500,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support childhood cancer research and treatment.

For those on Earth who want to join in the excitement, Doritos is offering a limited-edition Earthbound version of the Zero Gravity chips. Packaged in a glow-in-the-dark tin that evokes the feel of space travel, these chips are available through a special promotion. Snack enthusiasts can donate $200 for a chance to win a pack of these exclusive, space-themed Doritos.

Representative Image - null
Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record
  2. Darius Visser's 39-Run Blitzkrieg: Records Samoan Broke In Single Over
  3. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  4. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Chasing Meagre 123-Run Target
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
Football News
  1. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  2. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery
  4. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  5. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: IMA Welcomes SC Directives; Apex Court Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  2. Viral Video | Bengaluru Biker Shatters Windscreen Of Car With Baby Inside For Turning Without Signal
  3. ‘Remove Name, Pics, Videos From Social Media’: SC On Kolkata Doc’s Rape & Murder Case
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: ‘Miffed’ Over Not Being Given Mandate, PDP’s Suhail Bukhari Quits Party
  5. 'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  2. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  3. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  4. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
  5. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
World News
  1. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  2. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  3. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  4. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  5. Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: IMA Welcomes SC Directives; Apex Court Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur