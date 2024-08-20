Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel

Doritos is going where no snack has gone before, as PepsiCo announces the launch of its specially designed "Zero Gravity" Doritos, intended for consumption in space. This innovative snack is set to make its debut on SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, allowing astronauts to enjoy Cool Ranch Doritos while floating amongst the stars.
“The limitless possibilities of space inspired us to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. “This mission is a testament to our commitment to delivering bold experiences and flavors, even in the most unexpected places.”
The Cool Ranch Zero Gravity Doritos feature several unique modifications for space travel. Instead of the traditional powdered seasoning, the chips are coated with an oil-based layer to prevent the familiar dust from floating around the spacecraft. The chips are produced in a mini size to reduce the risk of small particles breaking off and contributing to space debris.
The chips will be packaged in space-safe tin containers, making them ideal for zero-gravity environments. The inaugural tasting of these space-ready snacks will occur aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft later this month, as part of the Polaris Dawn mission. This mission will not only see private astronauts conducting the first commercial spacewalk but will also reach a space altitude not achieved by human spaceflight in over 50 years.
The astronauts on this mission will be the first to sample Doritos in space, potentially setting a new standard for interstellar snacks. In addition to providing a cosmic snack experience, Doritos is contributing $500,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support childhood cancer research and treatment.
For those on Earth who want to join in the excitement, Doritos is offering a limited-edition Earthbound version of the Zero Gravity chips. Packaged in a glow-in-the-dark tin that evokes the feel of space travel, these chips are available through a special promotion. Snack enthusiasts can donate $200 for a chance to win a pack of these exclusive, space-themed Doritos.