Second Man Charged In Connection With 2005 Theft Of Ruby Slippers From "The Wizard Of Oz"

A new development has emerged in the long-standing mystery surrounding the theft of the iconic ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the beloved classic film "The Wizard of Oz." A 76-year-old man from Crystal, Minnesota, Jerry Hal Saliterman, has been charged in connection with the theft, according to an indictment made public Sunday.
Saliterman faces charges of theft of a major artwork and witness tampering related to the disappearance of the ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, nearly two decades ago. The whereabouts of the slippers remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018.
The indictment alleges that from August 2005 to July 2018, Saliterman received, concealed, and disposed of the stolen ruby slippers, knowing they were stolen. It also accuses him of threatening to release compromising material about a woman if she spoke about the slippers.
During his initial court appearance on Friday, Saliterman, who appeared in a wheelchair and using supplemental oxygen, did not enter a plea. His attorney, John Brink, asserted his innocence, stating, "He's not guilty. He hasn't done anything wrong." Saliterman was released on his own recognizance.
The theft of the slippers was originally carried out by Terry Jon Martin, 76, who pleaded guilty in October. Martin admitted to breaking into the museum and stealing the slippers, hoping to extract real rubies from them. However, he later discovered the rubies were fake and disposed of the slippers.
Martin's lawyer claimed that an old associate persuaded him to steal the slippers as a final criminal endeavor. Martin, who had previously served prison time, expressed remorse during court proceedings, stating he was unaware of the slippers' cultural significance.
Notably, court documents do not reveal any direct connection between Martin and Saliterman.
In the iconic 1939 musical, Garland's character Dorothy clicked her heels three times while wearing the ruby slippers, reciting, "There's no place like home," to return to Kansas from the Land of Oz. Of the original pairs used in filming, only four are known to exist today, with the recovered pair valued at approximately $3.5 million.
Michael Shaw, a Hollywood memorabilia collector, had loaned the stolen pair to the Judy Garland Museum. It is reported that the recovered slippers are now in the possession of an auction house, with plans for sale.
Judy Garland, born Frances Gumm in 1922, spent her early years in Grand Rapids before moving to Los Angeles. She passed away in 1969. The Judy Garland Museum boasts the world's largest collection of Garland and "Wizard of Oz" memorabilia.