Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration

'Call Her Daddy' Podcast star Alex Cooper and her partner Matt Kaplan exchanged vows in a stunning Riviera Maya wedding, blending elegance with intimacy in a celebration filled with love and unique touches.

'Call Her Daddy' Podcast host Alex Cooper tied the knot with her partner Matt Kaplan in a destination wedding weekend held in Riviera Maya, Mexico earlier this month, marking their union just one year after getting engaged.

The festivities began on April 4, 2024, with Alex stunning in various outfits, including a beautiful Danielle Frankel wedding gown.

Reflecting on her choice of attire, Alex expressed to Vogue, “The dress truly turned out to be my dream. I felt so classic and chic in it. I felt confident and sexy while still elegant and timeless. [From there,] the rest of the looks fell into place.”

Opting for a more intimate affair rather than a grand celebration, the couple's decision paid off splendidly.

Alex shared, “And I know what you’re thinking: A small intimate wedding sounds like a potential recipe for an extremely awkward dance floor—but that couldn’t have been further from reality. The vibes were immaculate. There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing…and once again, I’m not a dancer, but there wasn’t a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine.”

Matt and Alex's cherished goldendoodle companions, Henry and Bruce, had a special role as ring bearers in the ceremony. "Each of them carried one of our rings on their collar," Cooper explained. "When my brother called for the rings, they had their own special moment as they entered through the double doors and joyfully made their way down the aisle. It was absolutely perfect."

