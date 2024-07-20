United States

Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule

Paris has unveiled a new network of bike lanes to connect the various venues of the 2024 Olympic Games. The project is seen as a grand celebration of cycling and a catalyst for ecological transition.

Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: Pinterest
Paris is gearing up for the 2024 Olympic Games not only by preparing its athletes but also by revolutionizing its infrastructure. The city has unveiled a new network of bike lanes designed to connect the various Olympic venues, making it easier and more sustainable for visitors to navigate the city.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed the project as "a grand celebration of cycling and a catalyst for ecological transition." The network spans 60 kilometers and is evenly divided between Paris and its neighboring areas, ensuring safe and convenient travel between major Olympic sites.

Imagine cycling from Roland-Garros to watch tennis, then pedaling to the newly renovated Grand Palais for a fencing match, and finally heading north to Seine-Saint-Denis for a basketball game. This vision of seamless, eco-friendly travel will be a reality thanks to the new bike lanes.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP/Aurelien Morissard
These lanes are not just a temporary fixture for the Olympics—they will remain in place post-Games, promoting long-term sustainable transportation in the city.

To accommodate the anticipated surge in cyclists, Paris will install 10,000 temporary bike parking spots around the venues, which will be relocated after the Olympics. 3,000 new Vélib bikes will be added to the current fleet, ensuring ample availability for all.

Paris 2024 Olympic full schedule

As the Olympics approach, here’s a breakdown of the event schedule:

  •  Football: July 24 - August 10

  •  Rugby sevens: July 24 – July 30

  •  Archery: July 25 - August 4

  •  Handball: July 25 - August 11

  •  Opening Ceremony: July 26 (starts at 20:24)

  •  Artistic gymnastics: July 27 - August 5

  •  Badminton: July 27 - August 5

  •  Basketball: July 27 - August 11

  •  Beach volleyball: July 27 - August 10

  •  Boxing: July 27 - August 10

  •  Canoe slalom: July 27 - August 5

  •  Diving: July 27 - August 10

  •  Equestrian: July 27 - August 6

  •  Fencing: July 27 - August 10

  •  Hockey: July 27 - August 9

  •  Judo: July 27 - August 3

  •  Road cycling: July 27 - August 4

FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the wins women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Richardson makes her Olympic debut after her much-discussed and debated absence from the last Olympics due to a positive marijuana test. - (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
  • Rowing: July 27 - August 3 (reserve day: August 4)

  •  Shooting: July 27 - August 5

  •  Skateboard: July 27 - August 7

  •  Surfing: July 27 (reserve days: July 31 - August 4)

  •  Swimming: July 27 - August 9

  •  Table tennis: July 27 - August 10

  •  Taekwondo: July 27 - August 10

  •  Tennis: July 27 - August 4

  •  Volleyball: July 27 - August 11

  •  Water polo: July 27 - August 11

  • Mountain bike: July 28 – July 29

  •  Sailing: July 28 - August 8

  •  BMX freestyle: July 30 – July 31

  •  Triathlon: July 30 - August 5

  •  Golf: August 1 - August10

  •  Athletics (track and field): August 1 – August 11

  •  Trampoline gymnastics: August 2

  •  Artistic swimming: August 5 - August 10

  •  Sport climbing: August 5 - August 10

  •  Track cycling: August 5 – August 11

  •  Wrestling: August 5 – August 11

  • Canoe sprint: August 6 – August 10

  •  Weightlifting: August 7 – August 11

  •  Modern pentathlon: August 8 – August 11

  •  Rhythmic gymnastics: August 8 – August 10

  • Breaking: August 9 – August 10

  •  Closing ceremony: August 11 (starts at 20:00)

null - X | Paris2024
