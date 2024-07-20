Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule

Paris is gearing up for the 2024 Olympic Games not only by preparing its athletes but also by revolutionizing its infrastructure. The city has unveiled a new network of bike lanes designed to connect the various Olympic venues, making it easier and more sustainable for visitors to navigate the city.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed the project as "a grand celebration of cycling and a catalyst for ecological transition." The network spans 60 kilometers and is evenly divided between Paris and its neighboring areas, ensuring safe and convenient travel between major Olympic sites.
Imagine cycling from Roland-Garros to watch tennis, then pedaling to the newly renovated Grand Palais for a fencing match, and finally heading north to Seine-Saint-Denis for a basketball game. This vision of seamless, eco-friendly travel will be a reality thanks to the new bike lanes.
These lanes are not just a temporary fixture for the Olympics—they will remain in place post-Games, promoting long-term sustainable transportation in the city.
To accommodate the anticipated surge in cyclists, Paris will install 10,000 temporary bike parking spots around the venues, which will be relocated after the Olympics. 3,000 new Vélib bikes will be added to the current fleet, ensuring ample availability for all.
Paris 2024 Olympic full schedule
As the Olympics approach, here’s a breakdown of the event schedule:
Football: July 24 - August 10
Rugby sevens: July 24 – July 30
Archery: July 25 - August 4
Handball: July 25 - August 11
Opening Ceremony: July 26 (starts at 20:24)
Artistic gymnastics: July 27 - August 5
Badminton: July 27 - August 5
Basketball: July 27 - August 11
Beach volleyball: July 27 - August 10
Boxing: July 27 - August 10
Canoe slalom: July 27 - August 5
Diving: July 27 - August 10
Equestrian: July 27 - August 6
Fencing: July 27 - August 10
Hockey: July 27 - August 9
Judo: July 27 - August 3
Road cycling: July 27 - August 4
Rowing: July 27 - August 3 (reserve day: August 4)
Shooting: July 27 - August 5
Skateboard: July 27 - August 7
Surfing: July 27 (reserve days: July 31 - August 4)
Swimming: July 27 - August 9
Table tennis: July 27 - August 10
Taekwondo: July 27 - August 10
Tennis: July 27 - August 4
Volleyball: July 27 - August 11
Water polo: July 27 - August 11
Mountain bike: July 28 – July 29
Sailing: July 28 - August 8
BMX freestyle: July 30 – July 31
Triathlon: July 30 - August 5
Golf: August 1 - August10
Athletics (track and field): August 1 – August 11
Trampoline gymnastics: August 2
Artistic swimming: August 5 - August 10
Sport climbing: August 5 - August 10
Track cycling: August 5 – August 11
Wrestling: August 5 – August 11
Canoe sprint: August 6 – August 10
Weightlifting: August 7 – August 11
Modern pentathlon: August 8 – August 11
Rhythmic gymnastics: August 8 – August 10
Breaking: August 9 – August 10
Closing ceremony: August 11 (starts at 20:00)