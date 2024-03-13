Oakland Taco Bell Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Amid Crime Surge

Several Taco Bell restaurants in Oakland, California, have taken significant safety measures in response to a surge in crime gripping the city. The Diversified Restaurant Group, which operates nearly 300 Taco Bell locations across several states, including California, Nevada, Kansas, and Missouri, has closed the dining rooms at all four of its Oakland locations, as reported by KPIX.
One of these restaurants, situated at 3535 35th Ave., has faced four robberies since November, with two occurring during business hours. The latest incident saw thieves making away with a safe just three weeks ago, highlighting the severity of the situation. Kimberly Garibay, who works nearby, expressed concerns about the escalating crime, mentioning that it not only affects the stores but also endangers everyone present.
"It's just — what is Oakland coming to? Everything is getting worse. Things are closing down. You know, it's just terrible," said Aliyah Musa, a resident speaking to KPIX.
In response to these safety concerns, customers can still dine indoors at a Taco Bell location owned by a different franchisee in the city, but this restaurant has implemented a cashless policy to deter robberies, according to the report by KPIX.
Acknowledging the situation, Taco Bell stated, "Providing a safe environment for team members and customers is the priority at Taco Bell restaurants." They further mentioned that the franchise owner has been taking measures such as closing dining rooms and hiring security guards, and has been in close coordination with local law enforcement.
The Diversified Restaurant Group, however, declined to comment on the closures.
Oakland has been grappling with a rise in crime, with robberies increasing by 38% and burglaries by 23% in 2023, according to city data obtained by CNN. This surge in crime has led several fast-food chains to adapt to the situation.
Last year, Raising Cane’s near the airport closed its dining room due to safety concerns, while In-N-Out announced the closure of its only Oakland location scheduled for March 24 due to similar reasons, reported by various outlets.
Denny's, after operating for 54 years on Hegenberger Road, also shut its doors in January, citing concerns about the safety and well-being of its staff and customers amid rising crime. Additionally, a Starbucks outlet near the airport closed late last year due to repeated car burglaries.
Despite these challenges, Taco Bell has no immediate plans to close any of its Oakland restaurants entirely, as per KPIX. The state government has also intervened, with Governor Gavin Newsom deploying 120 Highway Patrol officers to the city and its surrounding areas last month to address the crime issue.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has pledged to enhance security measures, particularly in the Hegenberger corridor area, to protect businesses and residents alike.