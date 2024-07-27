United States

NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges

NYC's Chinatown is hosting a late-night party called the Chinatown Night Market, organized by Think! Chinatown, to support the historic neighborhood.

Representative image
As New York City's Chinatown grapples with challenges like decreased foot traffic, violent crime, and urban renewal pressures, a local organization has devised an innovative way to support this historic neighborhood.

This summer, Big Apple Sinophiles can immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Chinatown at the Chinatown Night Market, a late-night event organized by Think! Chinatown, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the area's cultural heritage.

For a few Fridays this season, Forsyth Plaza will come alive from 8-11:45 pm with the Chinatown Night Market, including tonight's event. The market offers a variety of affordable culinary delights, with each dish priced at $7 or less. This initiative aims to keep Chinatown's profile high as the city continues to evolve.

“Chinatown Night Market is much more than just a street fair,” said Think! Chinatown director Yin Kong in an interview with Timeout. “It’s a stake in the ground to proudly claim space for our community in the face of encroaching gentrification.”

Despite Manhattan experiencing a Chinese food boom, with an a rray of new restaurants opening across the borough, Chinatown's unique charm and energy are at risk. The Chinatown Night Market seeks to combat this by showcasing the neighborhood's rich cultural offerings and supporting local businesses.

The open-air event features a diverse array of vendors specializing in traditional Chinatown art, food, and crafts. Attendees can enjoy a variety of culinary highlights from notable eateries such as:

  • Bánh Mì Cô Út, known for its French-inflected Vietnamese sandwiches

  •  Grand Tea & Imports

  •  Kuih Cafe, New York's first Malaysian dessert shop

  •  Sugarcane Daddy, which offers fresh sugar cane juice

  •  Yan Wo Dou Bun, a family-owned business since 1936 specializing in soy milk and bean curd

  •  The Little One, a boutique Japanese pastry shop

The market will also feature locally-made crafts, including dough figurines, sugar paintings, framed calligraphy, and traditional paper-cut art. Cultural dances will also be performed intermittently on the upper plaza at 8:45, 9:45, and 10:45 p.m.

Organizers assure that the market's offerings are budget-friendly, a welcome relief amid rising inflation. Most food items are priced at $7 or less, and the majority of crafts cost $25 or under.

