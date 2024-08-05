Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations

Michigan’s Alma Cooper, a 22-year-old US Army officer with a Master’s in data science from Stanford University, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. Cooper became the third person to hold the title this year following the surprising resignation of 2023’s winner.
In a pageant that featured swimwear and evening gown competitions, Cooper triumphed over 50 other contestants. Kentucky’s Connor Perry and Oklahoma’s Danika Christopherson were named the first and second runners-up, respectively.
During the Q&A session at the finale, Cooper shared her inspiring story: “As the daughter of a migrant worker, a proud Afro Latina woman, and an officer of the United States Army, I am living the American dream. My life and my mother have taught me that your circumstances never define your destiny: You can make success accessible through demanding excellence.”
Cooper was crowned by the previous titleholder, Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii. Gankiewicz inherited the tiara in May after Utah’s Noelia Voigt stepped down under controversial circumstances.
The pageant has faced turmoil in recent months, starting with Voigt’s unexpected resignation, which she attributed to mental health reasons. Social media users speculated about a non-disclosure agreement due to a cryptic message she posted online. Voigt’s resignation letter, obtained by CNN, accused the Miss USA organization of delays in prize distribution, poor management, and a “toxic work environment.” She also claimed she was sexually harassed during a public appearance.
Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned shortly after Voigt, citing personal values clashes with the Miss USA organization. Srivastava’s mother later appeared on Good Morning America, alleging mistreatment and bullying of the beauty queens.
The Miss Universe Organization, which owns both pageants, did not comment on these issues at the time. Miss USA president Laylah Rose later denied Voigt’s allegations in a statement.
New Rules And Historic Firsts
Sunday’s pageant, hosted by Garcelle Beauvais from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and E! News presenter Keltie Knight, took place in California for the first time since 2007. The evening began with narrowing down the 51 contestants to a top 20, followed by swimwear and eveningwear segments.
The final five contestants answered a question about bridging cultural gaps and fostering understanding. The pageant also introduced several groundbreaking changes, including lifting the age restriction on contestants. For the first time, several finalists over 28 participated, and Maryland’s Bailey Anne Kennedy became the first transgender contestant from her state to reach the finals. Connecticut’s Shavana Clarke was recognized as the first openly lesbian Miss USA state titleholder.
The event followed the recent naming of Addie Carver from Mississippi as Miss Teen USA. Carver, a 17-year-old dance teacher and cheerleader, has used her platform to speak about mental health issues, inspired by her own experiences following her father’s death.
Cooper will now represent the US in the Miss Universe 2024 contest in Mexico later this year.