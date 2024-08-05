United States

Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations

Alma Cooper, a 22-year-old US Army officer from Michigan, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday, becoming the third titleholder this year after the surprising resignations of her predecessors.

Michigans Alma Cooper, Miss USA o
Cooper will represent the US at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico. Photo: X
info_icon

Michigan’s Alma Cooper, a 22-year-old US Army officer with a Master’s in data science from Stanford University, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. Cooper became the third person to hold the title this year following the surprising resignation of 2023’s winner.

In a pageant that featured swimwear and evening gown competitions, Cooper triumphed over 50 other contestants. Kentucky’s Connor Perry and Oklahoma’s Danika Christopherson were named the first and second runners-up, respectively.

During the Q&A session at the finale, Cooper shared her inspiring story: “As the daughter of a migrant worker, a proud Afro Latina woman, and an officer of the United States Army, I am living the American dream. My life and my mother have taught me that your circumstances never define your destiny: You can make success accessible through demanding excellence.”

Cooper was crowned by the previous titleholder, Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii. Gankiewicz inherited the tiara in May after Utah’s Noelia Voigt stepped down under controversial circumstances.

The pageant has faced turmoil in recent months, starting with Voigt’s unexpected resignation, which she attributed to mental health reasons. Social media users speculated about a non-disclosure agreement due to a cryptic message she posted online. Voigt’s resignation letter, obtained by CNN, accused the Miss USA organization of delays in prize distribution, poor management, and a “toxic work environment.” She also claimed she was sexually harassed during a public appearance.

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned shortly after Voigt, citing personal values clashes with the Miss USA organization. Srivastava’s mother later appeared on Good Morning America, alleging mistreatment and bullying of the beauty queens.

The Miss Universe Organization, which owns both pageants, did not comment on these issues at the time. Miss USA president Laylah Rose later denied Voigt’s allegations in a statement.

New Rules And Historic Firsts

Sunday’s pageant, hosted by Garcelle Beauvais from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and E! News presenter Keltie Knight, took place in California for the first time since 2007. The evening began with narrowing down the 51 contestants to a top 20, followed by swimwear and eveningwear segments.

The final five contestants answered a question about bridging cultural gaps and fostering understanding. The pageant also introduced several groundbreaking changes, including lifting the age restriction on contestants. For the first time, several finalists over 28 participated, and Maryland’s Bailey Anne Kennedy became the first transgender contestant from her state to reach the finals. Connecticut’s Shavana Clarke was recognized as the first openly lesbian Miss USA state titleholder.

The event followed the recent naming of Addie Carver from Mississippi as Miss Teen USA. Carver, a 17-year-old dance teacher and cheerleader, has used her platform to speak about mental health issues, inspired by her own experiences following her father’s death.

Cooper will now represent the US in the Miss Universe 2024 contest in Mexico later this year.

Marissa Teijo - X
Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  2. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  3. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  3. Delhi HC Upholds Kejriwal's Arrest By CBI; Asks Him To Move To Trial Court For Bail
  4. Day In Pics: August 05, 2024
  5. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
Entertainment News
  1. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
  2. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
  3. Ilaiyaraaja Wins Rs 60 Lakh Compensation In Legal Battle Against 'Manjummel Boys' For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  4. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  5. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
US News
  1. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  2. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
  3. Watch Out! Dangerous White Flowers Spreading Across New York State
  4. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
  5. Kamala Harris To Announce Running Mate Soon | Who Are The Top Picks For VP
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Hasina Resigns As PM, Leaves Country; Protesters Storm Into Her Dhaka Residence | Top Points
  3. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  4. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
  5. How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs