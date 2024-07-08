Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay

Former cheerleader Katherine Puryear pulls no punches about the financial realities of being part of the iconic squad in the premiere episode of Netflix’s new docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Comparing her earnings to those of a full-time Chick-fil-A worker, Puryear highlights the disparity between the demanding schedule and modest pay that many cheerleaders face.
Tina Kalina, a former cheerleader herself and mother to current squad member Victoria Kalina, echoes these sentiments. Recalling her own experience dancing for the team in the 80s, Kalina reveals earning just $35 per game, which she often saw as a donation rather than payment.
The Netflix series delves into various aspects of the cheerleaders’ lives, but one of its most startling revelations is the financial struggle despite the glamour associated with the Dallas Cowboys brand. Viewers, increasingly vocal online, question why such a profitable organisation pays its cheerleaders so little.
Amy Diehl, a researcher on gender bias, took to social media to criticise the disparity: “The Dallas Cowboys justify paying cheerleaders poorly because it’s a privilege. Yet, players earn millions annually.”
Responding to the backlash, Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president, acknowledged the criticism on the show. “There’s cynicism around cheerleader pay,” she admits, noting their passion for dance often outweighs monetary compensation.
Explaining the pay structure for Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Katherine Puryear breaks it down in a TikTok video. She mentions cheerleaders receive a fixed fee for each game, along with an hourly wage for game days that can stretch up to 11 hours—a commitment she describes as "pretty nice." Practices, she adds, are also compensated on an hourly basis.
Puryear goes on to discuss appearances at local events, which earn cheerleaders a flat fee plus an hourly rate. Notably, these rates vary based on how long a cheerleader has been with the team, capping at five years.
"In your fifth year, you make more money due to your tenure," Puryear explains in the video, highlighting the voluntary nature of appearances.
