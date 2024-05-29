Hollywood

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Trailer Review: An Insider Peek Into The Pressures Of Being A Cheerleader

The trailer of ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ is here. The docu-series will be available to stream on Netflix from June 20 onwards.

A still from ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Photo: YouTube
What are sports without cheerleaders? There is more to cheerleaders than just looking glamorous on the field. A latest Netflix limited series, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’, sheds light on the life of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as they cheer in the NFL season. The docu-series gives an insider peek into their rigorous training sessions and a close view of their lives.

The trailer of ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ opens with a shot of the cheerleaders dressed in white and blue walking to the field. The shot, then, shows them enthralling the audience and the players with their powerful moves. As the trailer progresses, the audience is given a close view of what goes into becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. The series sheds light on their personal lives as they deal with injury, rejection, and even stalking.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ here.

The trailer promises a heartwarming watch. Apart from their training sessions, the series will also interview the cheerleaders as they try to make it to the 36 positions of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team. With ample interviews and footage, the series has the potential to make for a poignant watch. Cheerleaders are often dismissed as just the glamour factor in a game. This series might help to change that perception among views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I love seeing cheerleading in the film industry! This sport needs to be highlighted more in the media!” A second fan commented, “It would be nice if they did a story about the first NFL cheerleaders. The Colts started the trend, and these other cheer squads wouldn't exist otherwise.” A third fan mentioned, “Sometimes I forget that football teams still have cheerleaders, you barely see them on TV lol. I feel so bad now, didn't know it was this hard.”

With seven episodes, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ will be available to stream on Netflix from June 20 onwards.

