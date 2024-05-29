The trailer promises a heartwarming watch. Apart from their training sessions, the series will also interview the cheerleaders as they try to make it to the 36 positions of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team. With ample interviews and footage, the series has the potential to make for a poignant watch. Cheerleaders are often dismissed as just the glamour factor in a game. This series might help to change that perception among views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I love seeing cheerleading in the film industry! This sport needs to be highlighted more in the media!” A second fan commented, “It would be nice if they did a story about the first NFL cheerleaders. The Colts started the trend, and these other cheer squads wouldn't exist otherwise.” A third fan mentioned, “Sometimes I forget that football teams still have cheerleaders, you barely see them on TV lol. I feel so bad now, didn't know it was this hard.”