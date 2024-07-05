Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made a brief yet stylish stop in New York City this week before jetting off for the Fourth of July festivities. On Tuesday evening, Jenner was spotted enjoying dinner at Buvette Gastrotheque alongside photographer Renell Medrano and Marc Kalman, known for his past relationship with Bella Hadid.
For the casual outing, Jenner sported a laid-back ensemble, layering an oversized black tee over a white tank and pairing them with loose-fitting tan trousers. She accessorised with a sleek black leather belt and black ballet flats, completing her look with a chic tan leather handbag.
The following day, Jenner was seen at the airport with her friends, ready to kick off her holiday travels. Opting for a relaxed style, she wore a bright red muscle tank, black boxer-style shorts, and white Adidas Samba sneakers with red accents, complementing her top.
Carrying a taupe weekender bag from Bottega Veneta, Jenner added noise-cancelling headphones and stylish oval-shaped sunglasses to her travel attire.
Just last week, Jenner captured attention during a romantic outing in Paris with her rekindled flame, Bad Bunny. The duo enjoyed a private visit to the Louvre, where Jenner shared a barefoot snapshot of herself immersed in the art. Captioning the photo "The Louvre at midnight" on Instagram, Jenner's intimate moment at the iconic museum resonated deeply with her fans.