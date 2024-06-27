Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are enjoying their time together in Paris, the City of Love. On June 24, the couple visited one of Paris' most famous landmarks, the Louvre Museum. Jenner, 28, later shared some photos from their date night on Instagram.
"The Louvre at midnight," she captioned her post, which included six photos taken inside the museum. Two of the photos featured Jenner posing in front of paintings. In one photo, she posed barefoot in front of Paolo Veronese's "The Wedding at Cana," and in another, she leaned in close to get a private view of the Mona Lisa.
Though the Puerto Rican singer, 30, did not appear in any of Jenner's photos, fans suspect he might have been the photographer. The couple was seen arriving at the museum together on Monday night, leading fans to speculate. One fan commented on Jenner's post, "We know who took these picssss."
Despite the elegance captured in Kendall Jenner's photos at the Louvre, her decision to walk barefoot sparked a mix of reactions from fans and critics alike. Some questioned the practicality of navigating floors that see heavy foot traffic from thousands of visitors daily.
"Dogs out at the louvre is crazy," remarked one Instagram user in response to Jenner's post, highlighting concerns about hygiene and respect for the historic site.
Critics viewed Jenner's barefoot stroll as emblematic of celebrity privilege, with one commenter sarcastically noting, "We get it. You’re so filthy rich you can get the Louvre to open at midnight just for you to walk barefoot around the historic halls."
However, Jenner also had her supporters who admired her carefree attitude. "You know how powerful this woman is when she can have all the Louvre for herself in the middle of the night," commented one fan, acknowledging Jenner's influence and access.
Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship has been in the spotlight during Paris Fashion Week. On June 23, the Kardashians star walked in the Vogue World: Paris show alongside her friend and fellow model Gigi Hadid, while Bad Bunny performed. The couple was also seen heading to dinner at La Girafe after attending a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event.
Earlier this month, Jenner joined the Grammy winner in Puerto Rico, where they were spotted on a date at Yoko Japanese restaurant. TMZ obtained a photo of the couple deep in conversation at dinner. Before that, Jenner was seen attending one of Bad Bunny's concerts in Orlando on May 17. In fan-captured footage, she wore a black sweatshirt with her hood up as she stood in a roped-off section of the crowd, watching the "Monaco" singer's show. This sighting came just days after they were seen looking cozy at a Met Gala afterparty.