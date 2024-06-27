United States

Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are enjoying a romantic time in Paris, recently visiting the Louvre Museum on June 24.

Kendall Jenner
info_icon

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are enjoying their time together in Paris, the City of Love. On June 24, the couple visited one of Paris' most famous landmarks, the Louvre Museum. Jenner, 28, later shared some photos from their date night on Instagram.

"The Louvre at midnight," she captioned her post, which included six photos taken inside the museum. Two of the photos featured Jenner posing in front of paintings. In one photo, she posed barefoot in front of Paolo Veronese's "The Wedding at Cana," and in another, she leaned in close to get a private view of the Mona Lisa.

Though the Puerto Rican singer, 30, did not appear in any of Jenner's photos, fans suspect he might have been the photographer. The couple was seen arriving at the museum together on Monday night, leading fans to speculate. One fan commented on Jenner's post, "We know who took these picssss."

Despite the elegance captured in Kendall Jenner's photos at the Louvre, her decision to walk barefoot sparked a mix of reactions from fans and critics alike. Some questioned the practicality of navigating floors that see heavy foot traffic from thousands of visitors daily.

"Dogs out at the louvre is crazy," remarked one Instagram user in response to Jenner's post, highlighting concerns about hygiene and respect for the historic site.

Critics viewed Jenner's barefoot stroll as emblematic of celebrity privilege, with one commenter sarcastically noting, "We get it. You’re so filthy rich you can get the Louvre to open at midnight just for you to walk barefoot around the historic halls."

However, Jenner also had her supporters who admired her carefree attitude. "You know how powerful this woman is when she can have all the Louvre for herself in the middle of the night," commented one fan, acknowledging Jenner's influence and access.

Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship has been in the spotlight during Paris Fashion Week. On June 23, the Kardashians star walked in the Vogue World: Paris show alongside her friend and fellow model Gigi Hadid, while Bad Bunny performed. The couple was also seen heading to dinner at La Girafe after attending a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event.

Earlier this month, Jenner joined the Grammy winner in Puerto Rico, where they were spotted on a date at Yoko Japanese restaurant. TMZ obtained a photo of the couple deep in conversation at dinner. Before that, Jenner was seen attending one of Bad Bunny's concerts in Orlando on May 17. In fan-captured footage, she wore a black sweatshirt with her hood up as she stood in a roped-off section of the crowd, watching the "Monaco" singer's show. This sighting came just days after they were seen looking cozy at a Met Gala afterparty.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid - null
Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Steal The Show On Horseback At Vogue World Paris

BY Navya Sharma

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; Atishi Discharged From LNJP
  2. Traffic Hit In Delhi Due To Rains, Waterlogging Reported In Many Parts
  3. NHRC Notice To Delhi Police Chief Over Woman 'Sexual Assault' By Constable
  4. Preparations Underway For Amarnath Yatra Beginning June 29
  5. Amarnath Yatra: Security Intensified Ahead Of Commencement On Saturday
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Excited For Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer? Dive Into These Sci-Fi Movies Before That
  2. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp Rock The Stage With Some Great Performances
  3. 'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris
  4. Lisa Kudrow Is Rewatching 'Friends' For Late Matthew Perry: Celebrating How Hilarious He Was
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  2. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  3. T20 World Cup In Guyana: Bhojpuri Nights, Hindu Temples, Thriving Economy - Pure Indian Vibes
  4. Ajinkya Rahane: Former India Captain Rejoins Leicestershire For One-Day Cup
  5. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram's Two Reasons Of Happiness - No More Tricky Picth, Maiden T20 WC Final Entry
World News
  1. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
  2. Kenya Protests: Despite President's U-Turn On Tax Hike, Protestors Chant 'Ruto Must Go'
  3. Iran Is Choosing A New President: All You Need To Know
  4. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  5. Betting Scandal, Immigration And Healthcare: Key Takeaways From Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer's Final Face-Off
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; Atishi Discharged From LNJP