Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Steal The Show On Horseback At Vogue World Paris

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid turned heads at the Vogue World Paris show in a way that no one expected—riding horses right onto the runway! This year's event, held at the stunning Place Vendôme, was not just about fashion but also celebrated the deep connection between French style and sports.
The highlight of the evening was the tribute to different sports across the decades. The 1950s segment paid homage to equestrianism, with Jenner and Hadid elegantly trotting through the plaza on their horses, Django and Napo. Clad in sophisticated taupe blazers from Hermès, the supermodels showcased a seamless blend of glamour and athleticism.
The horses themselves were decked out in vibrant Hermès scarves, orange leg warmers, and saddles, adding a touch of whimsy to the elegant affair. Despite their usual composure, Hadid couldn't help but exchange smiles with Jenner as they gracefully navigated the plaza.
The segment honoured 1950s fashion, showcasing interpretations of iconic pieces like Dior's Bar Jacket, synonymous with the elegance of equestrian attire. Designers including Balmain, Thom Browne, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Maison Margiela also contributed with their own equestrian-inspired creations.
Prior to their stunning runway appearance, Jenner and Hadid had a chance to meet their horses during rehearsals. Django and Napo, aged seven and nine respectively, are cherished Andalusians from Évreux, Normandy, expertly trained by Frederic Mouquet of Le Manège de Tilly.
The fashion spectacle didn't stop there. Following their horseback debut, Jenner stunned in a nude corset dress with a sheer petticoat underskirt, while Hadid dazzled in a custom Balmain ensemble featuring a gold-plated corset and a thigh-slit skirt in striking blue.
The star-studded event wasn’t just about the supermodels. Sabrina Carpenter wowed in a red and white striped Jacquemus outfit during a segment celebrating 1940s aquatic sports, embodying the spirit of chic athleticism.
Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams also made a memorable appearance, strutting down the runway in outfits that blended sporty elegance with high fashion. Serena sported a versatile Off-White dress, while Venus rocked a unique Marine Serre creation made from repurposed tennis bags.
The show featured an impressive lineup of celebrities and models, including Ciara, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Graham, and more, alongside performances by Symone, Bad Bunny, and Aya Nakamura.