As Katy Perry Exits 'American Idol', These Are 7 Pop Stars Who Could Replace Her

With Katy Perry leaving "American Idol" after Season 22, fans are buzzing about who will join the judging panel for Season 23.

Katy Perry Photo: Instagram
Following Katy Perry’s departure from "American Idol" after the Season 22 finale last month, fans are eagerly speculating about who might fill her seat when the show returns for Season 23 in 2025. Perry, known for hits like "Teenage Dream" and "Never Really Over," joined the judging panel in 2018 alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, bringing a fresh dynamic to the beloved singing competition rebooted on ABC.

And if you are still wondering why did she leave, here's a recap. Katy Perry reportedly exited "American Idol" to focus on her own career, including plans for a future tour. She thanked fans and America for their support over seven seasons, acknowledging her sometimes polarising presence and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of their lives. This decision to leave the show was made so she could focus on her music career and upcoming tour, which fans have been eagerly anticipating.

So, Who will replace Katy Perry?

With Perry's exit, a notable shakeup is expected among the judges, prompting discussions about potential replacements. Several stars have emerged as frontrunners for the coveted spot. Let's see who they are!

1. Maren Morris

Maren Morris
Maren Morris
Despite being rejected during her own audition years ago, Morris has found success in the music world and guest judged on "RuPaul’s Drag Race." Her unique perspective and journey could bring valuable insight to aspiring contestants.

2. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
The "All About That Bass" singer has expressed keen interest in joining the judging panel, citing "American Idol" as her favourite show and her dream job. Trainor, who has previous judging experience on "The Four: Battle for Stardom" and "The Voice UK," also mentored contestants in a recent season and guest judged on "Australian Idol" in 2023.

3. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Photo: Instagram
Known for her versatility and recent Grammy win, Cyrus has expressed interest in a judging role, having previously served as a guest judge on "American Idol" in 2010. Her experience and passion for mentoring could make her a strong contender.

4. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Photo: Evan Agostini
As a former "American Idol" winner from Season 4, Underwood has transitioned from contestant to country music superstar. Her recent album "Denim and Rhinestones" and headline performances continue to showcase her influence in the music industry.

5. Jordin Sparks

As the youngest winner in "Idol" history, Sparks brings a unique perspective, having navigated the competition herself.

Her recent musical endeavours and commitment to helping others find their voice make her a compelling candidate.

6. Alicia Keys

Known for her Grammy-winning career and coaching role on "The Voice," Keys’ experience in mentoring artists could translate seamlessly to "American Idol."

7. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Photo: Instagram
A familiar face on "American Idol," Lopez has discovered talents like Scotty McCreery and Phillip Phillips during her tenure as a judge in multiple seasons. Despite her busy schedule, fans remain hopeful that she might return to the judging table in the future.

While the search for Perry’s replacement continues, fans are encouraged to voice their opinions on who they believe would best fit the role. With Season 23 set to return in 2025, the anticipation grows for the announcement of the newest addition to the judging panel.

