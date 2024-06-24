As Katy Perry Exits 'American Idol', These Are 7 Pop Stars Who Could Replace Her

And if you are still wondering why did she leave, here's a recap. Katy Perry reportedly exited "American Idol" to focus on her own career, including plans for a future tour. She thanked fans and America for their support over seven seasons, acknowledging her sometimes polarising presence and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of their lives. This decision to leave the show was made so she could focus on her music career and upcoming tour, which fans have been eagerly anticipating.