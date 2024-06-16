Hollywood

Songwriters Hall Of Fame: Carrie Underwood, Priscilla Presley And Others Attend The Annual Awards Nite – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came in for the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Here are a few snaps from the red carpet of the event

Songwriters Hall Of Fame Photo: Evan Agostini
The Songwriters Hall of Fame, which just held its annual awards ceremony, is an institution and event unlike any other in the music industry, despite the fact that many of its features are not unique and that many aspects of it have altered little over decades, if not since its inception in 1969.

Indeed, just like every year, it’s a combination of an awards show, a family reunion, and a trade event that is invite-only but features a mind-blowing array of Grammy-level, once-in-a-lifetime performances and tributes, and it’s always held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York’s Times Square.

1. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Photo: Evan Agostini
Carrie Underwood attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

2. Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe And Bill Berry

Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe And Bill Berry
Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe And Bill Berry Photo: Evan Agostini
R.E.M. band members, from left, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe and Bill Berry attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

4. Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Photo: Evan Agostini
Priscilla Presley attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

5. Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio Photo: Evan Agostini
Trey Anastasio attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

6. Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers And Richie Sambora

Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers And Richie Sambora
Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers And Richie Sambora Photo: Evan Agostini
Merck Mercuriadis, left, Nile Rodgers and Richie Sambora attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

7. El DeBarge And Diane Warren

El DeBarge And Diane Warren
El DeBarge And Diane Warren Photo: Evan Agostini
El DeBarge, left, and Diane Warren attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

8. Hillary Lindsey

Hillary Lindsey
Hillary Lindsey Photo: Evan Agostini
Hillary Lindsey attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

