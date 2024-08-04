Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons

Joe Rogan’s latest comedy special, “Burn the Boats,” debuted live on Netflix on Saturday night, and it’s already making headlines for its provocative content. Known for his unapologetic style, Rogan has once again stirred the pot with controversial remarks on sensitive topics, drawing both praise and criticism.
Rogan kicked off his special with a self-deprecating joke, acknowledging his reputation for controversial statements. “That might be misinformation,” he quipped, adding, “Don’t say you heard it from me, because I am known for that shit.”
Rogan's discussion on COVID-19 was a major highlight of the special. He expressed scepticism about the vaccines, saying, “COVID was just so strange. And we lost a lot of people during COVID, and most of them are still alive. There’s a lot of people that I don’t fuck with anymore.”
He made light of his previous stance on vaccines by humorously discrediting himself with exaggerated conspiracy theories, including denial of the moon landing and outlandish claims about Michelle Obama. Rogan also questioned whether it was fair to blame him for misinformation about vaccines, suggesting that his critics might be overreacting.
Rogan’s jokes about transgender issues followed a trend seen in other comedians like Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais. He mocked the concept of “pregnant men” and expressed his discomfort with what he views as rapid societal changes regarding gender identity.
“I’m open-minded,” he said. “I just want to know what happened. It’s almost like a perverted wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard cock, and anybody who complains is a Nazi. Abracadabra!’ And it just works! And everyone just accepts this new reality, and it’s fucking weird. I just think we need standards. You can’t just put lipstick on and now you can shit in the women’s room!”
Rogan’s humour extended to comments about gay men, which drew significant backlash. He compared gay men to mountain lions, stating, “I’m happy they’re real, but I don’t want to be surrounded by them.” He further generalized about men, making controversial statements that many considered derogatory.
Burn the Boats is Rogan’s first comedy special in six years, following 2018’s Strange Times. It is also his third consecutive special to debut on Netflix, continuing a successful partnership that began with 2016’s Triggered. The special was taped live at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, adding to the event’s significance.
Rogan’s History Of Controversies
Rogan’s career has been marked by numerous controversies, often related to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Here are some of the most notable incidents:
COVID-19 Misinformation: Rogan’s comments on COVID-19 have frequently been criticized. In April 2021, he suggested that healthy young people didn’t need the vaccine, a statement that drew widespread criticism, including from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Rogan later contracted COVID-19 and used ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug not proven effective for COVID-19, which further fueled controversy. In January 2022, 270 scientists penned an open letter to Spotify, urging the platform to address misinformation on its site.
Criticism of the Olympics: Rogan labelled the Olympics a “giant scam,” criticizing the event for exploiting athletes and mocking the opening ceremony. His comments about the inclusion of drag queens and artistic references, including a depiction of The Last Supper, were met with backlash from fans and critics alike.
Use of Ethnic Slurs: In 2022, musician India Arie called out Rogan for using racial slurs on his podcast. She compiled a video showcasing his use of the N-word and racially insensitive remarks. Rogan apologized, admitting that his comments were offensive and regrettable.
Artist Boycotts: Rogan’s controversial content led artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to remove their music from Spotify in protest. They cited concerns about the spread of misinformation. Neil Young later returned to Spotify, explaining that other streaming services also hosted similar controversial content, making it impractical to boycott Spotify alone.
Hosting Controversial Figures: Rogan’s podcast has featured controversial guests such as Alex Jones, known for promoting conspiracy theories, and Kanye West, who made bizarre statements about eugenics and his presidential ambitions. These episodes drew criticism for giving a platform to extreme views.
Wildfire Misinformation: In September 2020, Rogan incorrectly claimed that California wildfires were intentionally set by left-wing activists. He later apologized, admitting that he had been misled by false information.