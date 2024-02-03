Spotify Signs Another Multiyear Deal With Podcaster Joe Rogan

Spotify and podcaster Joe Rogan have reached a new multi-year deal, securing the exclusive rights to "The Joe Rogan Experience" for an estimated $200 million to $250 million, depending on sources. This move comes despite ongoing controversies surrounding Rogan's platform and its potential for spreading misinformation.
While the exact financial details remain under wraps, estimates put the figure between a staggering $200 and $250 million. This secures "The Joe Rogan Experience" exclusively for Spotify's platform, extending their previous agreement from 2020. However, a notable shift comes with the podcast now being accessible on rival platforms like YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music, broadening its audience beyond Spotify's walls.