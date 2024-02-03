United States

Spotify Signs Another Multiyear Deal With Podcaster Joe Rogan

“The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast host Joe Rogan and Spotify have inked a new multiyear deal despite ongoing controversies surrounding the podcaster.

Harshita Das
February 3, 2024

Joe Rogan Image: Spotify

Spotify and podcaster Joe Rogan have reached a new multi-year deal, securing the exclusive rights to "The Joe Rogan Experience" for an estimated $200 million to $250 million, depending on sources. This move comes despite ongoing controversies surrounding Rogan's platform and its potential for spreading misinformation.

While the exact financial details remain under wraps, estimates put the figure between a staggering $200 and $250 million. This secures "The Joe Rogan Experience" exclusively for Spotify's platform, extending their previous agreement from 2020. However, a notable shift comes with the podcast now being accessible on rival platforms like YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music, broadening its audience beyond Spotify's walls.

Despite the hefty paycheck, Joe Rogan's continued presence on Spotify remains a hotbed of controversy. One major concern centers on misinformation. Rogan has repeatedly hosted guests who spread false information, particularly surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines. These episodes have drawn fierce criticism, even sparking a walkout among Spotify employees who felt the platform wasn't adequately addressing the issue.

Adding fuel to the fire is Rogan's approach to content moderation. Critics argue that his lax policies allow the spread of harmful content, while supporters defend his commitment to free speech. This creates a complex dilemma for Spotify, who must balance promoting free expression with preventing the dissemination of demonstrably false information.

The financial elephant in the room, however, is the undeniable popularity of Rogan's podcast. Despite the controversies, it attracts millions of listeners and generates significant revenue for Spotify. This raises questions about the platform's priorities: will they prioritize financial gain over addressing concerns about misinformation and responsible content moderation? Ultimately, how Spotify navigates these conflicting forces will have far-reaching implications for the platform's future and its role in the broader conversation about online content and responsibility.

The Rogan-Spotify deal is not just about securing a big name; it reflects a wider trend of consolidation within the podcasting industry. With giants like Spotify scrambling for exclusive content and listener share, smaller players face increasing pressure to compete. This raises questions about the long-term diversity and accessibility of the podcasting landscape.

Beyond consolidation, the deal rekindles the critical debate surrounding content moderation and platform responsibility in the digital age. Rogan's history of platforming guests who spread misinformation, particularly about COVID-19, has sparked outrage and calls for stricter moderation on Spotify. This case becomes a testbed for how platforms should handle controversial content, balancing free speech with the potential for harm and misinformation.

