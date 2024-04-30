Japan's Currency Falls To Its Weakest Since 1990 Against The Dollar As The Yen Keeps Yelping

After it briefly touched the 160 yen level in overnight hours for traders in New York, the value of a dollar quickly shifted back to 156 yen by midday Monday on the East Coast. Such sudden moves can happen in the foreign-exchange market, which can be notoriously volatile. Trading may also have been jumpy because of a holiday in Japan that kept its stock market closed. But the speed and degree of the yen's swings raised speculation about whether Japanese officials were making moves to prop up the value of their currency.