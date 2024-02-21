International

Nigeria Hit By Its Worst Economic Crisis, Currency At All-time Low Against Dollar

Nigerians are going through an unprecedented economic crisis due to spiralling inflation rates, coupled with monetary policies that have weakened the local currency against the dollar.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 21, 2024

Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP

People hold banners and protest due to the economic hardship in Ibadan, Nigeria.

1/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

Pedestrian shop for food items at the Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

2/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

Pedestrian shop for food items at the Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

Advertisement
3/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

People sell onions at a Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

Advertisement
4/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

Workers offload grains from a truck at the Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

Advertisement
5/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

People sell yam tubers at a Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

Advertisement
6/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP

People hold banners and protest due to the economic hardship in Ibadan, Nigeria.

7/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

A woman sells crayfish at a Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

8/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP/Mansur Ibrahim

Pedestrians shop for tomatoes and other food items at the Mile 12 Market in Lagos, Nigeria.

9/9
Nigeria Economy Hardship
Nigeria Economy Hardship | Photo: AP

People hold banners and protest due to the economic hardship in Ibadan, Nigeria.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement