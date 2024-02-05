LIMELIGHT Donates One Million Yen To Support Japanese Red Cross's Recovery Efforts After The Earthquake

LIMELIGHT, the popular K-pop all-girl band, has come together to donate to a good cause. The band has come forward to donate 1 million yen (approximately US$7300) to support the Japanese Red Cross in their recovery efforts after the earthquake that shook Japan.
The Japanese Red Cross is pulling out all stops in their recovery efforts following the earthquake that ravaged lives in the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. LIMELIGHT has donated to their cause. Earlier, Ito Miyo had expressed the band’s intention to donate a part of their album revenue to charity. The band stood by this statement and donated 1 million yen from their sales to this cause.
After donating, the band said, “All artists under 143 Entertainment, including us, have received immense happiness and smiles from our activities in Japan. We hope to give back and provide some assistance to those affected by the disaster, wishing for their swift return to daily life."
The earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula in Japan on January 1. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake resulted in numerous deaths and displaced people. It has been reported that 238 people lost their lives and over 14,643 people are still missing. The Japanese Red Cross is trying to find out as many people as possible. Earlier ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’s Ji Chang-wook had also donated to the cause. The actor donated 10 million yen to the Japan earthquake relief fund. After making his donation, he said, “On the first day of the new year, I heard the news that there was a major earthquake in Japan. My heart aches for the damage suffered by so many people.”
LIMELIGHT includes MiU, Suhye, and Gaeun. This trio had come together in 2022. To date, they have been nominated for multiple prestigious awards.