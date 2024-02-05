LIMELIGHT Donates One Million Yen To Support Japanese Red Cross's Recovery Efforts After The Earthquake

The earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula in Japan on January 1. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake resulted in numerous deaths and displaced people. It has been reported that 238 people lost their lives and over 14,643 people are still missing. The Japanese Red Cross is trying to find out as many people as possible. Earlier ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’s Ji Chang-wook had also donated to the cause. The actor donated 10 million yen to the Japan earthquake relief fund. After making his donation, he said, “On the first day of the new year, I heard the news that there was a major earthquake in Japan. My heart aches for the damage suffered by so many people.”