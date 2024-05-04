Asim also later confirmed their breakup as he shared a statement on his X handle. He stated that both parted ways due to religious differences. He wrote, “Yes, Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy''.