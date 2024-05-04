'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana called it quits last year. Now, it seems Asim has found love again post his breakup with Himanshi. On Saturday, the 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up dropped a picture of himself facing his back and a mystery girl resting her head on Asim's shoulder.
Asim Riaz, sharing the pic on his Instagram handle captioned it, “Life goes on” with a heart emoji. From the caption, the model-actor hinted that he has moved on in his life.
Netizens were quick to comment. One wrote, ''Who’s the girl?'' while another commented, ''New bhabhi''. ''Mubarak ho Asim... Very happy for you,'' wrote one user. Many congratulated Asim.
For those unaware, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love blossomed inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. They were head over heels in love with each other. Their chemistry was very much loved by the audience. Post coming out of the 'BB' house, they were together and appeared in several music videos. But to everyone's surprise, in 2023, they decided to part ways after being in a relationship for four years.
In December 2023, Himanshi said in a statement, ''YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. We request you to respect our privacy''.
Asim also later confirmed their breakup as he shared a statement on his X handle. He stated that both parted ways due to religious differences. He wrote, “Yes, Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy''.