Kareena Kapoor Khan Feels 'Honoured' To Be Appointed Unicef India's National Ambassador: An Emotional Day For Me

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been appointed as Unicef India's National Ambassador on Saturday, May 4. The actress shared the news of her achievement on her Instagram handle. She penned a lengthy note expressing her excitement about receiving the prestigious honour. For the unversed, the diva has been associated with the organisation since 2014 as a Celebrity Advocate.
Kareena also turned emotional while delivering her speech at the event. She started the note as, ''An emotional day for me", and wrote, "I am honored to be appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador''. ''Working with @unicefindia over the past 10 years has been truly enriching and insightful. I am proud of the work that we have done and am reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children (sic),'' she wrote further.
Kareena continued, "A special thank you to the entire team who have been tirelessly working for the rights of women and children across the country. I am inspired every day and am looking forward to our continued partnership (sic)."
She further said, “There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador. I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future.”
''I would also like to congratulate UNICEF India and celebrate 75 years of the incredible impact they have had on the lives of children in India.
I pledge to continue to be a voice #ForEveryChild,'' she concluded her post.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Crew' with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. Next, she has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.