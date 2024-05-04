Kareena Kapoor Khan Feels 'Honoured' To Be Appointed Unicef India's National Ambassador: An Emotional Day For Me

Kareena also turned emotional while delivering her speech at the event. She started the note as, ''An emotional day for me", and wrote, "I am honored to be appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador''. ''Working with @unicefindia over the past 10 years has been truly enriching and insightful. I am proud of the work that we have done and am reiterating my commitment to being a voice for promoting and protecting child rights and an equal future for all children (sic),'' she wrote further.