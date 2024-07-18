'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden

Days after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, a man from Florida has been arrested for making death threats against President Joe Biden.
39-year-old Jason Alday allegedly made threats against Joe Biden last month from a mental health facility in Tallahassee, Florida. Alday also issued several threats against Biden in a series of social media posts in June and July.
As per the Justice Department, Alday has been detained and a trial is pending.
The court filings reveal that the Secret Service received calls from a coordinator from the mental health facility Alday was admitted in. The coordinator informed officials that the man has been stating that he does not like President Biden.
"I want to kill him, slit his throat," Alday reportedly told the coordinators.
Secret Service officials then interviewed Alday at his parents' house in July and confronted him about the statements. The 39-year-old man, however, did not recall making such statements.
An affidavit from the Secret Service added that Alday acknowledged that he did not like Biden but denied about making threatening remarks against the President.
Secret Service officials further stated that several posts on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, from an unidentified used issued death threats against Biden as well as the Secret Service official who interviewed the man.
Upon investigation, it was found that the unknown account had been affiliated to Alday. The Florida man has been charged with three counts - : making threats against the president, sending a threatening communication and making threats against a federal official.
This arrest comes days after an assassination attempt was carried out against former President Donald Trump. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and fired around six to eight shots.
The shooting injured Donald Trump due to a bullet grazing his right war and critically injured two rallygoer. One rallygoer - a 50-year-old man was killed along with the gunman, who was shot dead by Secret Service officials.