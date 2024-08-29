United States

How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History

Ten years ago, former President Barack Obama wore a tan suit during a press conference about the US military response to ISIS, sparking unexpected backlash.

Barack Obama in tan suit
Despite the initial outrage, Obama and his team later joked about the incident. Photo: X
The White House has seen its share of controversies over the years, but some incidents stick out more than others. One of these was former President Barack Obama’s tan suit.

Ten years ago, Obama made headlines not for his policy on ISIS but for his fashion choice. During a press conference about the US military response to ISIS, Obama appeared in a tan suit. The serious discussion about military strategy was overshadowed by the uproar over his outfit.

Critics were quick to react. Rep. Peter King from New York quipped that Obama looked like he was heading to a "party at the Hamptons." The backlash was swift, with many taking to social media and fashion circles to weigh in.

Fashion critics like Vanessa Friedman from the New York Times noted that "Khaki is a sort of wishy-washy colour," making it an odd choice for a serious discussion. Some Twitter users even speculated that the suit might be a secret message.

In response, the White House Said, "He loves that suit."

Despite the uproar, Obama and many others now look back on the incident with humour. David Priess, a CIA official and presidential briefer, jokingly wrote on social media, “This was, and remains, the greatest scandal in presidential history—if not in all of human history.

Meanwhile, Obama shared a side-by-side comparison of his famous tan suit from ten years ago with a recent photo of Vice President Harris in a flared-leg tan suit designed by Chloé’s Chemena Kamali.

From then to now, it’s still a great look! Ten years later and going strong. #IWIllVote,” Obama wrote in the caption.

But why did this tan suit spark such controversy?

The suit, which stood out among the more common dark suits typically worn for such occasions, was viewed by some as inappropriate for the seriousness of the discussion. Lou Dobbs, then a popular host on Fox Business Network, expressed how shocking it was for many people to see the president in such attire during an important press briefing.

Since then, Obama has often joked about the incident. In 2015, his White House Twitter account posted a cheeky message about “suiting up for the big speech” with the hashtag "#YesWeTan." In his final press conference in 2017, Obama humorously mentioned being tempted to wear a tan suit, only to be advised by Michelle that it wasn’t suitable for January.

Recently, the topic resurfaced when Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance at the Democratic convention in a brown suit, sparking new discussions on social media.

