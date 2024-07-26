Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle

The Olympics season is here and Google has marked the start of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics with a special animated doodle. Google's interactive Doodle replaces the traditional Google logo with illustrations of animals participating in summer sports, adding a playful and engaging element to the celebration.
By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to search results related to the latest updates on the Paris Olympics 2024, keeping them informed about the ongoing events. This doodle celebrates the opening of the Games with a unique twist i.e., for the first time, the City of Light will kick off the ceremony not in a stadium, but with thousands of athletes floating down the Seine River.
The animated Paris Olympic Doodle vividly captures this historic moment, showcasing characters floating along the Seine, setting a festive tone for the international event.
The opening ceremony today includes a day full of celebrations, featuring a speech from the leader of the host nation. Following a parade of athletes from the participating countries, the Olympic cauldron will be lit, signaling the official start of the Games.
Paris will welcome athletes from over 200 countries, competing in 329 events across 32 sports disciplines. This year’s Olympics, which marks the 33rd edition of the quadrennial spectacle, introduces four new sports events: breaking (break dancing), skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing, in addition to the traditional 28 Olympic sports.
Over the next few weeks, top athletes from around the globe will compete in a variety of events, including track and field, swimming, basketball, and gymnastics. The new events, particularly break dancing at Place de la Concorde and surfing in Teahupo’o, are generating significant excitement.