US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States

A record number of early votes were cast in Georgia on Tuesday, with over 328,000 residents heading to the polls in what is seen as a crucial moment for this swing state. Swing states are states where the vote can swing between the two major political parties—Republican and Democrat—making them key battlegrounds that often decide the outcome of national elections. Unlike states that consistently lean toward one party, swing states are unpredictable, drawing intense focus from candidates and political strategists.
Georgia, still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Helene, is one such battleground, and the state’s role in the upcoming election is more critical than ever. This year, voting has been complicated by recent changes to election rules and legal challenges surrounding them, but voters turned out in record numbers, signalling a high level of engagement. The turnout on Tuesday far exceeded the previous first-day early voting record of 136,000 set in 2020, showing the importance many Georgians place on this election.
The Importance of Georgia as a Swing State
Georgia's status as a swing state gained national attention after the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden narrowly won the state by just over 11,000 votes. This marked the first time in decades that a Democratic presidential candidate carried Georgia, a state that had long been considered solidly Republican. The outcome of that race prompted former President Donald Trump and his allies to challenge the results, efforts that have since shaped the political landscape of Georgia.
This year, Georgia is again a focus for both parties, with Trump trying to reclaim the state after his 2020 loss. The political dynamics in swing states like Georgia mean that even a few thousand votes can make the difference between victory and defeat, making early voting and voter turnout crucial.
High Voter Turnout Despite Challenges
Despite the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene and legal disputes over new election rules, the first day of early voting saw unprecedented numbers. Gabe Sterling, a senior official in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, announced the record-breaking turnout on X (formerly Twitter), stating that more than 328,000 votes had already been cast, a combination of in-person early voting and absentee ballots.
Absentee voting, however, may see a decline this year due to new laws that limit the availability of drop boxes and tighten rules for requesting absentee ballots. While over 250,000 voters have requested absentee ballots so far, changes to how and when voters can submit their ballots have made early in-person voting a more attractive option for many.
Parts of Georgia are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which recently hit several Southeastern states. Despite the storm's impact, election officials confirmed that absentee ballots were sent out on time and that the storm did not disrupt the election process.
Controversial Election Rule Changes and Legal Battles
New election rules approved by the Republican-led State Election Board have stirred controversy and led to multiple lawsuits from Democrats and civil rights groups. One of the most contentious rules, requiring officials to hand-count ballots at polling places, was temporarily blocked by a judge who expressed concern that it was introduced too close to Election Day. Other legal challenges, such as a rule that allows local officials to delay certifying election results if they suspect irregularities, are still being debated in court.
Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing several of these cases, clarified that election officials are required to certify results within a specific timeframe, preventing delays that could lead to post-election chaos. Despite these rulings, the legal battles over Georgia’s election rules are far from over.
Voters Speak Out
Many Georgia voters have expressed relief at the improvements in the voting process this year compared to previous elections. Corine Canada, a voter from the Atlanta area, said the process was much smoother this time. “Last time, the lines were out the door, and it took forever. This time, it was easy,” she said, reflecting the efforts made to streamline the early voting process.
In addition to logistical improvements, voters are turning out with strong motivations. Fay Ainsworth and Joseph Henry King Jr., both Democrats, said they voted early to avoid the “chaos” they fear would return under a Trump presidency. “It’s essential to vote today to prevent as much chaos as possible,” Ainsworth said, adding that she believes Trump is unfit for office.
Meanwhile, independent voter Kareem Rosshandler said he voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein as a protest against the two-party system and to express his opposition to U.S. support for Israel. “We’ve been calling for change, and voting is the only way to deliver that message,” Rosshandler said, emphasising his desire for reforms like abolishing the Electoral College.