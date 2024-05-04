From 'Star Wars' to Honor: Rep. Mike Lawler Nominates James Earl Jones Congressional Gold Medal

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler put forth a bill on May 4 to grant the Congressional Gold Medal to James Earl Jones, the acclaimed actor renowned for his iconic portrayal of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" saga.
Lawler commended Jones for shattering racial barriers, his military service, and his extensive contributions to both stage and screen. Despite light-hearted jests about disagreements over Jones' rendition of Darth Vader, Lawler expressed deep appreciation for the privilege to advocate for him in Congress and present him with this esteemed honor.
93-year-old Jones acknowledged the award with gratitude, expressing the deep honor it held as a recognition rooted in America's history. He underscored the pivotal role of the performing arts in shaping culture and the nation's future, extending gratitude to Congressman Lawler and his team for spearheading the initiative to honor him. Jones, an Academy Award nominee, commenced his illustrious career in the 1950s at the University of Michigan, eventually achieving acclaim on Broadway, in cinema, and on television.
From struggle to success
Despite early struggles with stuttering, Jones found his commanding voice under the guidance of his high school teacher, Donald Crouch. His resonant baritone became a hallmark of his acting journey, propelling him to diverse roles and accolades in the entertainment realm. Advocates of the "Star Wars" franchise in Congress, like Rep. Marc Molinaro and Rep. Ritchie Torres, lent their support to the bill celebrating Jones with the Congressional Gold Medal. Molinaro hailed Jones as an iconic figure deserving recognition for his role in dismantling racial barriers and delivering stellar performances.
Jones' filmography boasts roles in cinematic classics such as "Dr. Strangelove," "Field of Dreams," "Coming to America," and "The Hunt for Red October." His portrayal of Mufasa in "The Lion King" and Darth Vader solidified his status as a trailblazer of Black American excellence in Hollywood. His Tony Award-winning performance in August Wilson's "Fences" further underscored his theatrical prowess. The bipartisan backing for the bill honoring him with the Congressional Gold Medal reflected widespread acknowledgment of his artistic achievements and impact on the performing arts landscape.
Reflections on receiving the Congressional Gold Medal
Being a history enthusiast, James Earl Jones expressed profound appreciation for the award, recognizing its role in honoring individuals who have enriched society. He attributed his career triumphs to his resonant voice and the guidance of mentors who helped him surmount early obstacles. The introduction of the bill commemorating Jones' legacy illuminated his profound influence on American culture and his unwavering dedication to the craft of acting. With Congress uniting to celebrate his enduring contributions, Jones' status as an icon in the entertainment realm received fitting acknowledgment through the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal.