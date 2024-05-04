United States

From 'Star Wars' to Honor: Rep. Mike Lawler Nominates James Earl Jones Congressional Gold Medal

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler proposed a bill on May 4 to award the Congressional Gold Medal to James Earl Jones. The bill commended Jones for breaking racial barriers, military service, and his contributions to stage and screen.

Advertisement

Getty images
James Earl Jones, recipient of the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater at THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS. Photo: Getty images
info_icon

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler put forth a bill on May 4 to grant the Congressional Gold Medal to James Earl Jones, the acclaimed actor renowned for his iconic portrayal of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" saga.

Lawler commended Jones for shattering racial barriers, his military service, and his extensive contributions to both stage and screen. Despite light-hearted jests about disagreements over Jones' rendition of Darth Vader, Lawler expressed deep appreciation for the privilege to advocate for him in Congress and present him with this esteemed honor.

93-year-old Jones acknowledged the award with gratitude, expressing the deep honor it held as a recognition rooted in America's history. He underscored the pivotal role of the performing arts in shaping culture and the nation's future, extending gratitude to Congressman Lawler and his team for spearheading the initiative to honor him. Jones, an Academy Award nominee, commenced his illustrious career in the 1950s at the University of Michigan, eventually achieving acclaim on Broadway, in cinema, and on television.

Advertisement

From struggle to success

Despite early struggles with stuttering, Jones found his commanding voice under the guidance of his high school teacher, Donald Crouch. His resonant baritone became a hallmark of his acting journey, propelling him to diverse roles and accolades in the entertainment realm. Advocates of the "Star Wars" franchise in Congress, like Rep. Marc Molinaro and Rep. Ritchie Torres, lent their support to the bill celebrating Jones with the Congressional Gold Medal. Molinaro hailed Jones as an iconic figure deserving recognition for his role in dismantling racial barriers and delivering stellar performances.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., , center right, present the Congressional Gold Medal to Rosie the Riveter Mea Krier, a WWII factory worker, center left, accompanied by from left House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., Sen. Robert Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, , during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in honor of Rosie the Riveter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. - AP
WWII "Rosie the Riveters" Receive Congressional Gold Medal After Decades Of Service

BY Harshita Das

Advertisement

Jones' filmography boasts roles in cinematic classics such as "Dr. Strangelove," "Field of Dreams," "Coming to America," and "The Hunt for Red October." His portrayal of Mufasa in "The Lion King" and Darth Vader solidified his status as a trailblazer of Black American excellence in Hollywood. His Tony Award-winning performance in August Wilson's "Fences" further underscored his theatrical prowess. The bipartisan backing for the bill honoring him with the Congressional Gold Medal reflected widespread acknowledgment of his artistic achievements and impact on the performing arts landscape.

Reflections on receiving the Congressional Gold Medal

Being a history enthusiast, James Earl Jones expressed profound appreciation for the award, recognizing its role in honoring individuals who have enriched society. He attributed his career triumphs to his resonant voice and the guidance of mentors who helped him surmount early obstacles. The introduction of the bill commemorating Jones' legacy illuminated his profound influence on American culture and his unwavering dedication to the craft of acting. With Congress uniting to celebrate his enduring contributions, Jones' status as an icon in the entertainment realm received fitting acknowledgment through the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal.

Ghost Army members John Christman, of Leesburg, N.J., second from left standing, Seymour Nussenbaum, of Monroe Township, N.J, in wheelchair at left, and Bernard Bluestein, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., in wheelchair at right, join military and congressional officials as members of their secretive WWII-era unit are presented with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington. - AP
World War II “Ghost Army” Awarded Congressional Gold Medal After 80 Years

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates