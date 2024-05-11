Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know

The Eurovision Song Contest, a global phenomenon and the world's biggest song competition, reaches its climax on Saturday, May 11th, 2024. This year, the Grand Final will be held live from the Malmö Arena in Sweden, promising a night of dazzling performances and fierce competition. Whether you're a seasoned Eurovision fan or a curious newcomer, this guide has everything you need to know to catch all the action.
When and where to watch Eurovision 2024 Grand finale?
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final takes place on Saturday, May 11. Tune in at 8:00 PM BST to witness the culmination of months of preparation and anticipation.
Watching the Eurovision Song Contest in the United States used to be a challenge for fans, who had to resort to makeshift methods. However, the situation has vastly improved in recent years. Following previous airings on Logo and Netflix, the streaming platform Peacock has been offering Eurovision content since 2021, making it more accessible to American viewers.
You can also catch the live broadcast on BBC One or stream it online via BBC iPlayer. For those who prefer radio coverage, tune in to BBC Radio 2 or BBC Sounds to hear the commentary from Scott Mills and Rylan.
Double dose of hosting exertise
This year's Eurovision Song Contest boasts a dynamic hosting duo. Malin Åkerman, a Swedish-American actress, will be making her Eurovision debut, bringing her star power and charisma to the stage. Partnering with her is the seasoned Eurovision veteran, Petra Mede. A Swedish comedian, Mede is no stranger to the contest, having hosted it twice before in 2013 and 2016. Their combined experience and personalities promise to create a fun and engaging atmosphere for viewers worldwide.
Which countries are competing in Eurovision 2024 Grand finale?
The Eurovision Song Contest is a celebration of national pride and musical diversity. This year's Grand Final will feature 26 countries vying for the coveted Eurovision trophy. The "Big Five" countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) are guaranteed a spot in the Grand Final due to their significant financial contributions to the contest. The winner of the previous year's contest, Sweden in this case, automatically qualifies. The remaining 20 spots are determined through two exciting Semi-Finals held earlier in the week.
The running order of the Eurovision Grand Final is as follows:
1. Sweden - Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable
2. Ukraine - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria
3. Germany - ISAAK - Always On The Run
4. Luxembourg - TALI - Fighter
5. Netherlands - Joost Klein - Europapa
6. Israel - Eden Golan - Hurricane
7. Lithuania - Silvester Belt - Luktelk
8. Spain - Nebulossa - ZORRA
9. Estonia - 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
10. Ireland - Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue
11. Latvia - Dons - Hollow
12. Greece - Marina Satti - ZARI
13. United Kingdom - Olly Alexander - Dizzy
14. Norway - Gåte - Ulveham
15. Italy - Angelina Mango - La Noia
16. Serbia - TEYA DORA - RAMONDA
17. Finland - Windows95man - No Rules!
18. Portugal - iolanda - Grito
19. Armenia - LADANIVA - Jako
20. Cyprus - Silia Kapsis - Liar
21. Switzerland - Nemo - The Code
22. Slovenia - Raiven - Veronika
23. Croatia - Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim
24. Georgia - Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter
25. France - Slimane - Mon Amour
26. Austria - Kaleen - We Will Rave
Interval acts and musical guests
The Eurovision Song Contest is not just about the competition – it's also a visual and musical extravaganza. This year's Grand Final promises a series of electrifying interval acts and guest performances. Fans can look forward to a special performance by Loreen, the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. A tribute to the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA will be presented by past Eurovision winners Charlotte Perrelli, Carola, and Conchita Wurst. Adding to the musical magic will be a reunion performance by the Swedish pop sensation Alcazar.
Olly Alexander and "Dizzy"
The United Kingdom will be represented in the Grand Final by the talented Olly Alexander, a multi-award-winning music superstar. Alexander will be performing his song, "Dizzy". Described by the artist himself as a song about the exhilarating and overwhelming feeling of love, "Dizzy" promises to be a captivating and energetic performance.
How Eurovision 2024 voting works?
The Eurovision Song Contest is all about celebrating music and fostering a sense of community among participating nations. A key element of the contest is the voting system. This year, viewers at home will be able to cast their votes for their favorite songs as the songs are performed. This differs from the previous format where voting began after all entries had been presented. The combination of professional jury votes and public votes will determine the ultimate winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.