Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”

Outlook International Desk
While the United States celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May, many countries have their own unique traditions to honor mothers for their immense contributions to the family. From serenades in Mexico to honoring deceased mothers in Peru, here's a glimpse into how Mother's Day is celebrated around the world:
Mothering Sunday, observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent, has a long history dating back to the Middle Ages. While originally a religious holiday, it has evolved into a secular celebration with families giving gifts, cards, and the traditional Simnel cake, a light fruitcake with marzipan.
Established in 1922, Mexican Mother's Day is a vibrant affair filled with music, special church services, and serenades, often accompanied by mariachis. Families gather for traditional meals and shower mom with love.
Originally honoring the birthday of Empress Kojun, Mother's Day in Japan is now celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Red carnations, symbolizing a mother's love, and traditional Japanese egg dishes are popular gifts.
During the three-day Antrosht festival marking the end of the rainy season, Ethiopians celebrate Mother's Day with a unique tradition. Families come together for singing, dancing, and a special feast featuring a hash prepared by the mother with ingredients contributed by the children.
Sharing many similarities with the United States celebration, Peruvians also have a special tradition of honoring deceased female relatives on Mother's Day. Families visit cemeteries to pay their respects, bringing flowers and sharing food and drinks.
Celebrated on the birthday of Queen Sirikit, considered the "mother of the nation," Thai Mother's Day features children offering jasmine flower garlands symbolizing purity and love. Candle-lighting ceremonies, parades, and charitable donations mark this special day.