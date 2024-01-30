Elton John And Bernie Taupin To Receive Gershwin Prize For Pop Music

The legendary songwriting duo responsible for timeless classics such as "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer," and "Rocket Man" will be honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song later this year.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, described by the institution as "one of the great songwriting duos of all time," will add this prestigious accolade to their illustrious careers.

The announcement came on Tuesday from the Library of Congress, stating that John and Taupin will be awarded the Gershwin Prize at an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., on March 20. PBS is set to air portions of the concert on April 8, allowing fans to celebrate the iconic duo's contribution to the world of music.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden expressed the significance of the award, saying, “Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists.”

The celebrated list of hits by John and Taupin includes classics like "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Bennie and The Jets," and "Crocodile Rock." Notably, Elton John has retired from touring, but his impact on the music industry continues to resonate.

The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, named after Jazz Age songwriters George and Ira Gershwin, is acclaimed as the “nation’s highest award for influence, impact, and achievement in popular music.” John and Taupin join an illustrious group of past recipients, including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Bernie Taupin, often likened to Ira Gershwin for his storytelling prowess through lyrics, expressed his gratitude, stating, “To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept.”

Elton John, who achieved EGOT status earlier this month after winning an Emmy for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," remarked on the incredible honor, saying, “It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I’m so honored.”

Having been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and with John inducting Taupin into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, the Gershwin Prize further solidifies the enduring legacy of this remarkable musical partnership. Fans can anticipate a memorable celebration of Elton John and Bernie Taupin's contributions to the world of music at the upcoming tribute concert in March.