Ellis Island Museum To Undergo $100 Million Makeover

Ellis Island, located in New York Harbor, has served as a symbol of hope and opportunity for generations of immigrants. Since its opening as an immigration processing centre in 1892, it's estimated that about 40% of the US population can trace their ancestry through Ellis Island.
Brackenbury described the emotional core of a visit to the island, where visitors walk in the footsteps of millions who passed through its halls, their stories echoing through its walls.
The revitalisation project will significantly expand the museum's research capabilities, with plans to nearly double the number of arrival records available. This expansion will encompass records from ports across the United States, enriching the experience for visitors seeking to uncover their family's immigration narratives.
The current museum, housed in a brick building erected in 1900, underwent decades of neglect after Ellis Island ceased operations in 1954. However, a transformative restoration effort in the 1980s, initiated by then-President Ronald Reagan and led by Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, revived the island's fortunes.
Despite the restoration efforts in the 1980s, Brackenbury stressed the need for further renovations to ensure the museum remains relevant in the 21st century. He highlighted plans to introduce modern media elements, transforming the visitor experience upon entering the museum.
The ongoing renovations, scheduled for completion in 2026, will encompass both interior and exterior enhancements. These include repairs to the Main Immigration Building's masonry, windows, skylights, and roofing, as well as interior updates to create a more engaging and immersive experience for visitors.
Despite the extensive renovations, the museum will remain open to visitors throughout the construction phases. Brackenbury expressed hopes that the updated museum will inspire visitors to explore their family histories and engage with America's broader narrative of immigration and cultural diversity.
Upon completion, the revitalised National Museum of Immigration on Ellis Island will feature new galleries, interactive exhibits, and multimedia experiences showcasing the diverse journeys of immigrants and their profound impact on American society.
Moreover, the museum aims to be more inclusive, offering self-guided tours in multiple languages, including American Sign Language, and catering to visitors with visual impairments through descriptive audio tours.
In addition to physical enhancements, the foundation is launching a public campaign to raise additional funds for the project. Donors contributing at least $18.92, commemorating the year Ellis Island opened, will have their names listed on a digital registry within the renovated museum.