Unusual Beach Laws Around US That Every Visitor Should Know

1. No Digging Holes

While building sandcastles and digging holes can be a quintessential beach activity, it's essential to know the rules before you start excavating. In places like Bethany Beach, Delaware, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, there are specific regulations regarding digging holes. At Bethany Beach, large holes in the sand are prohibited, while at Myrtle Beach, beachgoers can dig holes no deeper than two feet, and they must be filled back up before leaving. Metal shovels are also a no-go in Myrtle Beach.