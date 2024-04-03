Unusual Beach Laws Around US That Every Visitor Should Know

As the weather warms up and vacation plans start to take shape, many Americans look forward to spending time at the beach. However, before you pack your sunscreen and beach towels, it might be worth brushing up on some of the more unusual laws that govern certain beaches across the United States.
1. No Digging Holes
While building sandcastles and digging holes can be a quintessential beach activity, it's essential to know the rules before you start excavating. In places like Bethany Beach, Delaware, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, there are specific regulations regarding digging holes. At Bethany Beach, large holes in the sand are prohibited, while at Myrtle Beach, beachgoers can dig holes no deeper than two feet, and they must be filled back up before leaving. Metal shovels are also a no-go in Myrtle Beach.
2. Leave The Beach Sand On The Beach
Taking home a souvenir from the beach is common, but in some areas, it's illegal to collect sand. Horry County beaches in South Carolina have had a law against sand collection since 1956. So, if you're visiting this area, make sure to leave the sand where you found it.
3. Age Restrictions On Pinball
While age restrictions at casinos are well-known, it might come as a surprise that pinball also has age restrictions in South Carolina. Individuals under the age of 18 are prohibited from playing pinball in the state.
4. Singing In Swimwear Is Prohibited
If you find yourself on a beach in Florida, you might want to resist the urge to break into song while wearing your swimsuit. In the Sunshine State, it's technically illegal to sing while clad in swimwear. Although not heavily enforced, it's a quirky law to keep in mind.
5. No Oranges Allowed On Miami Beach
Craving a citrus snack while lounging on Miami Beach? Think again. Selling oranges on the sidewalk is against the law in Miami, with potential penalties including 30 days in jail.
6. No Frisbee Throwing
While tossing a Frisbee around might seem like a perfect beach pastime, it's prohibited at certain beaches like Ocean City, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Delaware. Visitors to these locations should find alternative ways to enjoy their beach day without engaging in ball or Frisbee throwing activities.
Before heading to the beach this summer, it's essential to familiarize yourself with local regulations to ensure a fun and trouble-free experience. While some of these laws may seem unusual, they serve to maintain safety and preserve the natural beauty of these popular destinations.