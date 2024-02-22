Tripadvisor's 2024 Picks: World’s Best Beaches Revealed

Tripadvisor, one of the largest online travel agencies, recently disclosed its much-awaited 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, spotlighting the world’s premier beaches. These accolades are based on the collective volume of exceptional reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over the preceding year. Remarkably, among 8 million listings, only a fraction, less than 1%, attained this esteemed distinction.

Topping the coveted list is Praia de Falésia in Portugal. Nestled beneath the towering cliffs of Olhos de Agua, this scenic beach has garnered widespread acclaim, earning an impressive 4½ stars from 5,901 reviews. Visitors extol its array of amenities, from cozy coffee shops to invigorating wellness options and thrilling sports activities.