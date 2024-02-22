Tripadvisor's 2024 Picks: World’s Best Beaches Revealed

Tripadvisor, one of the largest online travel agencies, recently disclosed its much-awaited 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, spotlighting the world’s premier beaches. These accolades are based on the collective volume of exceptional reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over the preceding year. Remarkably, among 8 million listings, only a fraction, less than 1%, attained this esteemed distinction.
Topping the coveted list is Praia de Falésia in Portugal. Nestled beneath the towering cliffs of Olhos de Agua, this scenic beach has garnered widespread acclaim, earning an impressive 4½ stars from 5,901 reviews. Visitors extol its array of amenities, from cozy coffee shops to invigorating wellness options and thrilling sports activities.
Tripadvisor described it as a haven of golden sands and crystalline blue waters, complete with a Blue Flag status for cleanliness and convenient facilities easily accessible via public transportation.
Second on the roster is Spiaggia dei Conigli in Italy. Located on the idyllic island of Lampedusa, this beach has earned a perfect 5-star rating from its 6,508 reviews. Characterized by its azure waters and pristine white sands, Spiaggia dei Conigli offers a serene ambiance ideal for relaxation and sun-soaking.
Visitors can also delight in the abundance of marine life and the freedom to bring along their pets, with complimentary parking and hassle-free public transport access.
La Concha Beach in Spain clinches the third spot, situated in the scenic Basque Country, Donostia-San Sebastian. With its crescent-shaped shoreline, La Concha provides panoramic vistas and a vibrant atmosphere.
Garnering 4½ stars from 9,233 reviews, it offers a plethora of recreational opportunities, from surfing to family-friendly activities, all against a backdrop of clear blue waters and soft sands.
Hawaiian gem Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, claims the fourth position, reigning as the top-ranked beach in the United States. Praised for its tranquil waves, powdery sands, and cultural richness, it received 4½ stars from 9,437 reviews. Visitors can indulge in various water sports, peruse local markets, and witness breathtaking sunsets, all easily accessible with nearby amenities and public facilities.
Rounding up the top five is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. Boasting 4½ stars from 7,425 reviews, this British territory gem offers powdery white sands and vibrant blue waters.
A haven for water sports enthusiasts, Grace Bay Beach also boasts abundant marine life, making it an ideal destination for diving and snorkeling, culminating in spectacular sunset views.
Here's a complete list of the top 25 beaches in the world
Praia de Falésia in Olhos de Agua, Portugal
Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy
La Concha Beach in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain
Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
Grace Bay Beach in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
Anse Lazio in Praslin Island, Seychelles
Many Beach in Sydney, Australia
Eagle Beach in Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba
Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida
Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba
Playa Pilar in Cayo Guillermo, Jardines del Rey Archipelago
Balandra Beach in La Paz, Mexico
Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland
Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii
Seven Mile Beach in Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
Playa de Las Canteras in Gran Canaria, Spain
Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Playa Manuel Antonio in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
Falassarna Beach in Crete, Greece
Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar Island, Tanzania
Kelingking Beach in Nusa Pendia, Indonesia
Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Myrtos Beach in Kefalonia, Greece
Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Muro Alto Beach in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil