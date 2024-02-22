United States

Tripadvisor's 2024 Picks: World’s Best Beaches Revealed

If you're dreaming of sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, buckle up because Tripadvisor just dropped its list of the world's best beaches, and it's got us all wanting to pack our bags and head for the coast!

Outlook International Desk
February 22, 2024

Representative image
Tripadvisor, one of the largest online travel agencies, recently disclosed its much-awaited 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, spotlighting the world’s premier beaches. These accolades are based on the collective volume of exceptional reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over the preceding year. Remarkably, among 8 million listings, only a fraction, less than 1%, attained this esteemed distinction.

Topping the coveted list is Praia de Falésia in Portugal. Nestled beneath the towering cliffs of Olhos de Agua, this scenic beach has garnered widespread acclaim, earning an impressive 4½ stars from 5,901 reviews. Visitors extol its array of amenities, from cozy coffee shops to invigorating wellness options and thrilling sports activities.

Praia de Falésia in Portugal
Praia de Falésia in Portugal
Tripadvisor described it as a haven of golden sands and crystalline blue waters, complete with a Blue Flag status for cleanliness and convenient facilities easily accessible via public transportation.

Second on the roster is Spiaggia dei Conigli in Italy. Located on the idyllic island of Lampedusa, this beach has earned a perfect 5-star rating from its 6,508 reviews. Characterized by its azure waters and pristine white sands, Spiaggia dei Conigli offers a serene ambiance ideal for relaxation and sun-soaking.

Spiaggia dei Conigli in Italy
Spiaggia dei Conigli in Italy
Visitors can also delight in the abundance of marine life and the freedom to bring along their pets, with complimentary parking and hassle-free public transport access.

La Concha Beach in Spain clinches the third spot, situated in the scenic Basque Country, Donostia-San Sebastian. With its crescent-shaped shoreline, La Concha provides panoramic vistas and a vibrant atmosphere.

La Concha Beach in Spain
La Concha Beach in Spain
Garnering 4½ stars from 9,233 reviews, it offers a plethora of recreational opportunities, from surfing to family-friendly activities, all against a backdrop of clear blue waters and soft sands.

Hawaiian gem Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, claims the fourth position, reigning as the top-ranked beach in the United States. Praised for its tranquil waves, powdery sands, and cultural richness, it received 4½ stars from 9,437 reviews. Visitors can indulge in various water sports, peruse local markets, and witness breathtaking sunsets, all easily accessible with nearby amenities and public facilities.

Rounding up the top five is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. Boasting 4½ stars from 7,425 reviews, this British territory gem offers powdery white sands and vibrant blue waters.

Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos
A haven for water sports enthusiasts, Grace Bay Beach also boasts abundant marine life, making it an ideal destination for diving and snorkeling, culminating in spectacular sunset views.

Here's a complete list of the top 25 beaches in the world

  1. Praia de Falésia in Olhos de Agua, Portugal

  2. Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy

  3. La Concha Beach in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain

  4. Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

  5. Grace Bay Beach in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

  6. Anse Lazio in Praslin Island, Seychelles

  7. Many Beach in Sydney, Australia

  8. Eagle Beach in Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba

  9. Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida

  10. Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba

  11. Playa Pilar in Cayo Guillermo, Jardines del Rey Archipelago

  12. Balandra Beach in La Paz, Mexico

  13. Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland

  14. Poipu Beach Park in Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii

  15. Seven Mile Beach in Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

  16. Playa de Las Canteras in Gran Canaria, Spain

  17. Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  18. Playa Manuel Antonio in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

  19. Falassarna Beach in Crete, Greece

  20. Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar Island, Tanzania

  21. Kelingking Beach in Nusa Pendia, Indonesia

  22. Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

  23. Myrtos Beach in Kefalonia, Greece

  24. Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

  25. Muro Alto Beach in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil

