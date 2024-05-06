ABC News President Kim Godwin Steps Down After Three Years

After chaotic three-year tenure, Kim Godwin is stepping down from her role as ABC News president. The move comes as little surprise, following the appointment earlier this year of Debra O’Connell, an executive from parent company Walt Disney Co., to oversee the news division.
Godwin is the first Black woman to lead a network news division. She announced her retirement from the industry on Sunday. O’Connell will take charge "for the time being" as the network looks to the future.
Godwin took the helm of a news division with flagship programs "World News Tonight" and "Good Morning America" leading in ratings against rivals CBS and NBC. Although they maintained their lead, "Good Morning America" experienced some decline amidst the departure of anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, as well as Cecilia Vega’s move to CBS News.
Recruited from CBS News, Godwin faced criticism regarding her management style during her tenure, which was publicly noted.
In a message to staff, Godwin expressed her appreciation for the historic significance of being the first Black woman in such a prominent broadcast news role. She acknowledged the privilege and responsibility of leading a team synonymous with trust, integrity, and excellence.
With a career spanning ABC, CBS, NBC, and ten local news stations across nine cities, Godwin announced her departure from the industry, stating, "I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success."