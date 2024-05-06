United States

ABC News President Kim Godwin Steps Down After Three Years

Kim Godwin, the first Black woman to lead a network news division, is stepping down as ABC News president after a three-year tenure. Debra O'Connell, an executive from Walt Disney Co., will take charge for the time being.

Advertisement

ABC News President Kim Godwin Steps Down After Three Years
info_icon

After chaotic three-year tenure, Kim Godwin is stepping down from her role as ABC News president. The move comes as little surprise, following the appointment earlier this year of Debra O’Connell, an executive from parent company Walt Disney Co., to oversee the news division.

Godwin is the first Black woman to lead a network news division. She announced her retirement from the industry on Sunday. O’Connell will take charge "for the time being" as the network looks to the future.

2024 Met Gala tent - null
Met Gala 2024: The Story And Secrets Behind Fashion's Favorite Party

BY Navya Sharma

Godwin took the helm of a news division with flagship programs "World News Tonight" and "Good Morning America" leading in ratings against rivals CBS and NBC. Although they maintained their lead, "Good Morning America" experienced some decline amidst the departure of anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, as well as Cecilia Vega’s move to CBS News.

Advertisement

Recruited from CBS News, Godwin faced criticism regarding her management style during her tenure, which was publicly noted.

In a message to staff, Godwin expressed her appreciation for the historic significance of being the first Black woman in such a prominent broadcast news role. She acknowledged the privilege and responsibility of leading a team synonymous with trust, integrity, and excellence.

With a career spanning ABC, CBS, NBC, and ten local news stations across nine cities, Godwin announced her departure from the industry, stating, "I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success."

The storm brought light rain and gusty winds to Southern California. - AP
Spring Storm Sets Snowfall Record In Sierra Nevada

BY Outlook International Desk

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain