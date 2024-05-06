Spring Storm Sets Snowfall Record In Sierra Nevada

Over the weekend, a potent spring storm unleashed its fury upon Northern California, leaving its mark with drenching rains in the San Francisco Bay Area and setting a remarkable single-day snowfall record for the season in the Sierra Nevada.
As the wet weather system swept through the region, it brought a deluge to the Bay Area, prompting flood advisories as up to an inch of rain descended and temperatures dipped into the low 40s. Wind gusts reaching speeds of 40 mph rattled the area, adding to the tumultuous conditions.
Meanwhile, in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, the storm showcased its strength by blanketing the landscape with an astonishing amount of snow. The University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab remarked on the unusual occurrence, quipping on social media platform X, "Did anyone have the snowiest day of the 2023/2024 season being in May on their winter bingo card?"
Indeed, the records spoke for themselves. Sunday saw a staggering 26.4 inches of snowfall, clinching the title of the snowiest day of the season. This surpassed the previous runner-up, March 3rd, by 2.6 inches, according to data from the lab.
The storm's impact wasn't limited to the mountains; it wreaked havoc on the roads as well. Treacherous driving conditions on Saturday prompted the closure of several key highways near Lake Tahoe, including Interstate 80 over the Donner Summit.
However, by Sunday morning, the brunt of the storm had largely moved out of the state, leaving behind slick roads and a wintry landscape in the Sierra Nevada. Despite the departure of the system, officials cautioned motorists to remain vigilant, particularly given the significant snowfall totals in some areas.
Looking ahead, relief is in sight for Californians weary of the stormy weather. Forecasters predict drier and warmer conditions for the upcoming week, offering a welcome reprieve from the recent tempestuous conditions that gripped the region.