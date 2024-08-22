90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside

A significant event took place in Houston, Texas, where a grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held to inaugurate a 90-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman on August 18. This statue, named the “Statue of Union,” stands as the third tallest in the United States, according to Latestly.
The “Statue of Union” has been built at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. It symbolises Lord Hanuman’s important role in reuniting Sri Rama and Sita, two key figures in the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The project was brought to life under the guidance of His Holiness Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji, who envisioned this statue as a beacon of spirituality and devotion.
According to the Statue of Union’s website, this is the tallest statue of Lord Hanuman in North America, representing “strength, devotion, and selfless service.” The website emphasises the statue’s purpose as a spiritual epicentre where people can find peace, solace, and a path to spiritual growth. The statue, made of Panchaloha (a traditional mix of five metals), stands tall and radiates a sense of hope and strength to all who visit.
Lord Hanuman is a central figure in Hinduism, often worshipped for his strength, loyalty, and devotion. He is usually seen in shrines dedicated to him or as a revered figure in temples devoted to Lord Rama. The story of Hanuman has been shared and adapted by various cultures, with its earliest version found in the ancient Sanskrit text, the Ramayana, written by Sage Valmiki.
The Hindu American Foundation highlights Hanuman’s unwavering loyalty and devotion to Lord Rama, noting how these qualities are beautifully illustrated in the epic tale of Rama’s quest to rescue his wife, Sita, with Hanuman’s incredible support.