July 4th is often seen as a holiday for home-cooked meals: backyard barbecues, park grills, beach buffets, and potlucks are the norm. However, if you’d rather not worry about keeping potato salad fresh in the sun, many chain restaurants nationwide are offering great deals. Here’s what you can buy instead of cooking this Fourth of July.
1. Applebee’s
Although Applebee’s major promotion lasts all summer, it's perfect for a post-fireworks food run: appetizers are half price during late-night hours, available for dine-in, delivery, or takeout. Additionally, the chain offers Star-Spangled Sips, a selection of red, white, and blue cocktails priced at $4, $5, and $7, respectively, for a limited time.
2. Casey’s
From July 4-7, Casey’s is offering a 20% discount on any large specialty pizza. Specialty options include Taco Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, and the limited-time BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza, among others. Additionally, through July 14, there's a buy one, get one 50% off deal on any large pizza. Use the code BOGO at checkout.
3. Marco’s Pizza
For your summer celebrations, consider ordering a large Fiery Pizza and Cheezybread from Marco’s Pizza. Use the promo code FREESTARRY at checkout to get a free two-liter bottle of Starry lemon-lime soda.
4. Krispy Kreme
Wear red, white, and blue on July 4 at Krispy Kreme to receive a free original glazed doughnut. Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering a selection of patriotic doughnuts, including the Firework Cookies and Kreme Filled Doughnut, Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut, and Freedom Flag Doughnut. Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get freebies throughout July: a free doughnut on Tuesdays and a free iced coffee on Fridays with any purchase.
5. Popeyes
Get six free boneless wings when you make a $10 purchase on the app or at Popeyes.com through July 14. Additionally, until August 4, you can get a Popeyes Tender Bundle, which includes 12 chicken tenders, four biscuits, four sides, and four small drinks, for just $25.
6. Subway
Use the promo code TWENTYOFF on online and in-app orders to get 20% off.
7. Round Table Pizza
Round Table Pizza, with 450 locations across the Western United States, is offering two deals for Fourth of July celebrations: get $5 off any large or extra-large pizza, or receive $20 off any order of $150 or more.
8. Papa John’s
Papa Rewards members who place an order between July 4-7 will receive a free medium one-topping pizza with their next order. This freebie is redeemable between July 8-21 with a minimum purchase of $20.
9. Wendy’s
Get a free Frosty with any order of $5 or more. Additionally, DoorDash DashPass members get $10 off a $20+ order that includes Saucy Nuggs. This promo is available from July 4-10.
10. Baskin-Robbins
Cool off with ice cream deals available through July 15. Buy a sundae and get another one for half price when you order through the Baskin-Robbins app using the code BEACHDAY. Use the code FIREWORK to get $5 off a Polar Pizza when ordering through the app. Customers can also receive $2.50 off any size milkshake with the code COOL on the app.
11. Buffalo Wild Wings
Skip the grill and take advantage of Buffalo Wild Wings' buy one, get one free deal on boneless wings when ordering through Buffalo Wild Wings Go. Use the code GOWINGS to get six free wings with any $10 purchase.
12. BJ’s Restaurant
On July 4, enjoy a free Pizookie with the purchase of any appetizer or entrée. Use the code FREEPIZOOKIE at online checkout. This offer is valid only for takeout and delivery orders. Check your local BJ’s Restaurant to see if they are participating.
13. Dunkin’
Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich for $3 through July 8. Additionally, Dunkin’s Tornado Twist Sparkd’ Energy drink, available in peach, raspberry, strawberry, and lychee flavors, is offered for $3 on the Dunkin’ app throughout the month.
14. Gopuff
FAM members can get 60% off party favors including sparklers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, snacks, desserts, and drinks. Other deals include 50% off select ice cream bars and pints.
15. Salad & Go
Buy-one-get-one-free Caesar salad or wrap with your online order on July Fourth using code CSRDAY24.
16. Taco Bell
Through July 31, get 5% off every Uber One student order delivery (max $9 off).
17. DoorDash
During its Summer of DashPass Savings Event, DoorDash is offering a range of freebies and discounts for Independence Day from July 4-9. DashPass members can enjoy: 50% off a 6- or 12-piece combo with boneless or bone-in wing orders at Popeyes; $10 off any $20+ order at Wendy’s that includes Saucy Nuggs; 30% off any order of $30 or more at CVS; and a free slice of Original cheesecake with berries at The Cheesecake Factory with any order of $40 or more.
18. Fazoli’s
To celebrate the Fourth, participating Fazoli’s locations are offering two $4 pasta options: Spaghetti (with Marinara or Meat Sauce) and Fettuccine Alfredo. This deal is available for dine-in, drive-thru, and online customers from July 3 through July 10.
19. White Castle
From July 4-7, White Castle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any individual combo meal, including options for both breakfast and regular hours. To redeem, use coupons available on their official social media channels or website. If you miss this deal, White Castle has additional promotions throughout the month, including BOGO free small fries on July 12 and BOGO free dessert on July 30.
20. Insomnia Cookies
Celebrate Independence Day all week long with Insomnia Cookies, offering four free cookies with the purchase of 12 classic cookies.
21. Jimmy John’s
Jimmy John’s is promoting its new limited-time offerings for Independence Day: the spicy Firecracker Wrap, Firecracker Jimmy Chips, and the Confetti Cookie Sandwich. On July 4, Freaky Fast Rewards members can buy one Firecracker Wrap and get another one free.
22. Starbucks
New pairings menu: Get a tall hot or iced coffee with a butter croissant for $5, a tall iced or hot coffee with a breakfast sandwich for $6, or a tall iced or hot coffee with a Double Smoked Bacon or Impossible breakfast sandwich for $7.
23. Sonic
On July 4, Sonic is offering its Chili Cheese Coney for $1.99, down from $4.26 (prices may vary by location).
24. The Honey Baked Ham Company
Get $7 off a single purchase of $50 or more through July 6.
25. Fuzzy's Taco Shops
Celebrate the Fourth of July with the limited-time Bomb-a-'Rita, a frozen strawberry margarita with blue curacao and a Bomb Pop.
26. Dave & Buster’s
Play games for half price on July 3-4. Members of the D&B Rewards loyalty program get 50% off all food on July 4, $5 Happy Hour drink deals, and 100 free game chips when you buy 100 through July 7.
Play the Deadpool + Wolverine claw game for a chance to win Deadpool merch signed by Ryan Reynolds starting July 3.
27. Smashburger
Every Thursday through July 11, get an order of tater tots for $1 in stores only.
28. Sizzler
Free salad bar with the purchase of any entrée on July Fourth (at participating locations).
30. Baked by Melissa
$20 off its special Party in the USA pack of 100 cupcakes.
32. Kodiak Cakes
25% off all online orders from July 3 at 7 p.m. ET through July 7 at 2 a.m. ET. Use the discount code found on the website. Sign up for Kodiak's VIP text list for the code.
33. Pollo Campero
Fourth of July Bundle (available until July 7): 50 pieces of chicken, three sides, 26 rolls or tortillas (order online; price varies by location).
34. Sam’s Club
July Fourth deals on Member's Mark cookout essentials, desserts, and more. Try the new Cheddar Cheese Pork Frank at the Sam's Club Cafe ($1.38 combo with drink).
35. KFC
KFC is serving up some finger-lickin' deals for Independence Day, including free delivery and 40% off a la carte orders of 12 pieces of chicken on the bone. Enjoy free delivery from July 4-7 and every Sunday throughout the summer.