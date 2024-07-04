During its Summer of DashPass Savings Event, DoorDash is offering a range of freebies and discounts for Independence Day from July 4-9. DashPass members can enjoy: 50% off a 6- or 12-piece combo with boneless or bone-in wing orders at Popeyes; $10 off any $20+ order at Wendy’s that includes Saucy Nuggs; 30% off any order of $30 or more at CVS; and a free slice of Original cheesecake with berries at The Cheesecake Factory with any order of $40 or more.