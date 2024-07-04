The Patriot (2000)

This epic tale follows Benjamin Martin, a peace-loving farmer with a violent past, who reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War after the British threaten his family. Leading a group of rebels with guerrilla tactics, he turns the tide of the war. The film offers a visceral look at the human cost of the conflict, bringing the era to life and reminding viewers that the nation's founders were real people fighting for their families and freedoms.