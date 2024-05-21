United States

Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Eat' Boneless Wings And Fries Deal For Just $19.99!

Buffalo Wild Wings entices customers with an irresistible offer: indulge in unlimited boneless wings and fries for only $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday. Also, here is a promo code to enjoy a complimentary 6-count of traditional or boneless wings on takeout and delivery orders over $10 until June 30th.

Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited Wings Deal Photo: Buffalo Wild Wings
info_icon

Buffalo Wild Wings is currently offering an enticing promotion for boneless wings enthusiasts. The company has announced a limited-time offer: indulge in all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries for just $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday.

The promotion runs until Wednesday, July 10th, and is accessible at Buffalo Wild Wings outlets across the nation, according to statements made to USA TODAY by the company.

This offer is exclusively for dine-in orders, with the chain enforcing a one-person limit per order (no sharing allowed).

Customers have the option to enjoy the wings in any of the brand's 26 sauces and seasonings, accompanied by fries. The available sauces range from mango habanero, lemon pepper, original buffalo, Thai curry, and Nashville hot, among others. Additionally, for a limited time, honey sriracha and honey garlic sauces are also on offer, as stated on the company's website.

Promo code for free 6-count wings

For a limited time, customers can enjoy a complimentary 6-count of traditional or boneless wings by using promo code GOWINGS on all takeout and delivery orders totaling $10 or more. This offer, available until June 30th, cannot be combined with any other discount offers, as per the company's website.

For takeout and delivery orders exclusively, the company offers a single sauce: the golden fire sauce. Described as "the perfect blend of Sting and Zing," it combines sweet and tangy Carolina Gold with fiery chiles, according to the brand.

