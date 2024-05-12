International

US Sounds Alarm Over 'Democratic Backsliding' As Thousands Protest Georgia's 'Putin-like' Foreign Agent Bill

Protests continue to rock Georgia after around 50,000 people marched against the introduction of the foreign agent bill. The protests in Georgia also come after the United States sounded the alarm for "democratic backsliding" in the European country.

AP
Around 50,000 Georgians protest Kremlin style foreign influence bill Photo: AP
info_icon

Protests continue to rock Georgia after around 50,000 people marched against the introduction of the foreign agent bill. The protests in Georgia also come after the United States sounded the alarm for "democratic backsliding" in the eastern European country.

Taking to X, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the United States was concerned about the introduction of this "Kremlin style" law.

"We are deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia. Georgian parliamentarians face a critical choice – whether to support the Georgian people’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations or pass a Kremlin-style foreign agents’ law that runs counter to democratic values. We stand with the Georgian people," stated Sullivan on X.

The White House official added that the citizens of Georgia have made their views know and are demanding the Georgian Dream Party to withdraw the foreign agent bill.

Massive rallies have gripped the transcontinental country since the bill received second approval from the Georgian Parliament. The bill, which is considered similar to Russia's foreign agent bill, has also been considered as a deterrent to Georgia's membership to the European Union.

What Is The Foreign Influence Bill?

The bill - called the Foreign Influence bill - would require all media, non-governmental and non profit organisations o register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if 20 percent of their funding is from a foreign sources.

Georgia Rocked By Protests After Government Pushes For Putin-like 'Foreign Agent' Bill - AP
Georgia Rocked By Protests After Government Pushes For Putin-like 'Foreign Agent' Bill

BY Danita Yadav

As per the ruling Georgian Dream party, this bill will work towards "boosting transparency" of foreign funding in the country. However, the Georgian people are against this bill as it threatens free press, dissent and will harm Georgia's membership to the regional bloc.

The final vote for the bill is expected to be held later in May. Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvilli has owed to veto this bill. However, despite the president's veto, the ruling party has enough majority in the parliament to overrule her and ask the speaker of the house to make the final call.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister
  2. Cong, BJP Spar After MP CM Yadav's Gaffe About His Party MLA
  3. Tuning Into Srinagar's Election: Songs, Sacrifices, And The Duel Of Dedicated Candidates
  4. MeT Dept Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts In Uttarakhand
  5. Karnataka: Police Arrests 7 Men For 'Torturing, Giving Electric Shocks' To Private Parts Of 3 Car Dealers
Entertainment News
  1. Hansika Motwani Shares Fun Reel With Mother, Says 'Mummy Se Gaaliyan Khana Ek Habit Hai'
  2. Anup Soni Warns Against Deepfake Video Promoting IPL Betting Manipulating His Voice
  3. Tara Sutaria Recreates Her 'Teen Queen's 70s Pic For Mother's Day; Calls It A 'Work Of Art'
  4. Karuna Pandey Has No Mother's Day Plans; Pariva Pranati To Spend Time With Her Son
  5. '...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. Holstein Kiel 1-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Benedikt Pichler's Goal Earns Bundesliga Promotion For Kiel
  3. EPL: Manchester City Thump Fulham 4-0 As Pep Guardiola Inches Closer To History - In Pics
  4. 'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra
  5. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
World News
  1. US Sounds Alarm Over 'Democratic Backsliding' As Thousands Protest Georgia's 'Putin-like' Foreign Agent Bill
  2. Wildfire In Canada's British Columbia Forces Thousands To Evacuate. Winds Push Smoke Into Alberta
  3. '...She's Not On Our Calendar': Law Roach Calls Out Big Five Luxury Brands Who Rejected To Dress Zendaya
  4. A Fire Burns Down Almost An Entire Shopping Centre Housing 1,400 Outlets In Warsaw
  5. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail