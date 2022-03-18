Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Lawmakers Urge India To Speak Against Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, had a call with India's top envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu where they discussed the matter.

US Lawmakers Urge India To Speak Against Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers stand on a check-point close to the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 9:07 am

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, had a call with India's top envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu where they discussed the matter.

Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine, Khanna said.

"On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace," he said in a tweet.

Related stories

Biden's China ''Pivot'' Complicated By Russia's War In Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: 21 killed In Pre-Dawn Russian Attack On School

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Largely Stalled On All Fronts, Says UK Defence Ministry

Congressman Wilson tweeted, "Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the U.S. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine." 

This is for the second time in two days that US lawmakers have urged India to condemn Russia over its military offensive against Ukraine.

A day earlier, two lawmakers Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski, had urged India to condemn Russia.

"Though we understand India's relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's March 2 vote," they had said in a letter to Sandhu.

Early this week, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera had expressed his disappointment over India abstaining at the UN vote against Russia.

"Even worse, India is now reportedly looking to bypass international sanctions and buy Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate, potentially giving Putin an economic lifeline at a time when the Russian economy is reeling from international sanctions," Bera had said in a statement. 

Tags

International US Government US Lawmaker India-Russia Russia Ukraine-Russia Russia-Ukraine Tensions India- Russia Relationship Ukraine Invasion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts