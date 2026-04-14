US-Iran Could Resume Talks In Islamabad In The Next Two Days: Report

Summary of this article
U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations with Iran could resume in Pakistan within the next 48 hours.
Trump advised staying in the region, suggesting that "something could be happening" and expressing an inclination to go there.
Negotiations between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough after 21 hours on April 12.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that talks with Iran could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.
“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump was quoted as saying.
Negotiations between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough after 21 hours on April 12. The two sides failed to reach an agreement after marathon talks that stretched into a second day.
US Vice President JD Vance said: “We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we have had a number of substantive discussions, that’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement.” He added that Washington had made its position clear, but Iran had “chosen not to accept our terms”.
Vance said the US delegation remained in regular contact with President Donald Trump throughout the talks.
“We were talking to the president consistently. I don’t know how many times we talked to him, a half dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours,” he said.
“The president told us, ‘You need to come here in good faith and make your best effort to get a deal’. We did that, and unfortunately, we weren’t able to make headway.”
When pressed for the reason why Iran refused to agree, Vance did not reveal the exact details. However, it became clear that the US administration expected definite assurances from Tehran that they would not produce any nuclear weapons.