Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says 7 Dead In Russian Airstrike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP/PTI

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 5:11 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv.

Zelenskyy, who spoke to the Danish parliament through a translator, said Tuesday's strike also left 22 people injured. 

The Telegram channel of regional governor Vitaliy Kim showed a gaping hole in the center of the nine-story building.

Kim accused Russian forces of waiting until people had arrived for work in the building before striking it and said he had a lucky escape because he had overslept.

Zelenskyy has made online speeches to lawmakers in several countries, including the United States, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Israel, Japan and the European Union.

He is set to address Norway's parliament on Wednesday. He told the Danish parliament that “the brutality is more violent than what we have seen during World War II.”(With PTI inputs)
 

