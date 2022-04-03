Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Russia Has Pulled Back From The North: Ukraine

The military's General Staff said in Sunday's statement that Russian units have withdrawn from areas in the country's north to neighbouring Belarus, which served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion.

Representational Image AP

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 7:34 pm

The Ukrainian military says Russian troops have completed their pullback from the country's north.

The military's General Staff said in Sunday's statement that Russian units have withdrawn from areas in the country's north to neighbouring Belarus, which served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian military said its airborne forces have taken full control of the town of Pripyat just outside the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the section of the border with Belarus. 

It posted a picture of the Ukrainian soldier putting up the country's flag with a shelter containing the Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986 seen in the background. 

