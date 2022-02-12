Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine Crisis: US To Evacuate Its Embassy Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine crisis: US officials said the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy in Ukraine will be required to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.

Ukraine Crisis: US To Evacuate Its Embassy Amid Russian Invasion
The crossing point from Ukrainian government to pro-Russian separatists in the Luhansk region. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 7:05 pm

The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

U.S. officials said the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.

A small number of officials may remain in Kyiv but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans at the embassy will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, so the U.S. can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The State Department would not comment.

The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said a small number of U.S. diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, so the U.S. could retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The Pentagon announced Friday it is sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join 1,700 who already are assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.

The additional soldiers will depart their post at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, over the next couple days and should be in Poland by early next week, according to a defense official, who provided the information under ground rules set by the Pentagon. They are the remaining elements of an infantry brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Their mission will be to train and provide deterrence but not to engage in combat in Ukraine.

That announcement came shortly after Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, issued a public warning for all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible. Sullivan said Russian President Vladimir Putin could give the order to launch an invasion of Ukraine any day now.

In addition to the U.S. troops deploying to Poland, about 1,000 U.S. soldiers based in Germany are shifting to Romania in a similar mission of reassurance to a NATO ally. Also, 300 soldiers of an 18th Airborne Corps headquarters unit have arrived in Germany, commanded by Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla.

The American troops are to train with host-nation forces but not enter Ukraine for any purpose.

The U.S. already has about 80,000 troops throughout Europe at permanent stations and on rotational deployments.

Tags

International Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions USA Ukraine Crisis NATO Poland Jake Sullivan Joe Biden Vladimir Putin
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Aus FM Payne Announces Maitri Initiatives Aimed At Strengthening Ties With India

Aus FM Payne Announces Maitri Initiatives Aimed At Strengthening Ties With India

Regulating Education Counsellors Acting As Agents Need Of The Hour

Spring In The Riviera

US To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken And EAM Jaishankar Review Ties, Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South