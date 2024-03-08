UK: Ex-PM Theresa May To Stand Down As MP After 27 years

She has been the Conservative MP for the Berkshire seat since 1997, having been elected seven times.

"Since stepping down as prime minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking,” said May in a statement to her local ‘Maidenhead Advertiser’.

“These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time. Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and that my constituents deserve. I have therefore taken the difficult decision to stand down at the next general election," she said.