UK Criminalises Creation Of ‘Deepfake’ Images Without Consent

Last year, reforms in the UK's Online Safety Act criminalised the sharing of “deepfake” intimate images for the first time. The new offence, which will be introduced through an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, will mean anyone who makes sexually explicit deepfake images of adults maliciously and without consent can now also face prosecution. It will apply to images of adults as the country’s law already covers this behaviour where the image is of a child under the age of 18.